Signs Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell's Relationship Is On The Rocks
On the outside, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have been thriving in their fast-moving relationship. The unlikely couple's romance started when Tish reached out to the "Prison Break" star via Instagram shortly after her split from longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Soon, they fell deeply in love, Purcell popped the question in 2022, and the happy couple married in August 2023. However, when Tish appeared on her daughter Brandi Cyrus' "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, in March 2024, she admitted that their seemingly perfect, rom-com-esque relationship wasn't without its faults. As a big believer in astrology, Tish had her doubts going into it because the stars deemed her zodiac sign, Taurus, to be entirely incompatible with Purcell's, Aquarius. Still, Tish dove in head first regardless.
However, she soon realized that her tendency to "take things so personally" clashed with her husband's comparatively more laidback nature. After acknowledging that their vastly different approaches could put a serious strain on things, Tish shared that she had managed to find the perfect way to reduce conflicts, explaining, "This is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations." She continued, "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that." Despite their struggles, Tish believes they're worth fighting for.
A relationship expert broke down Tish Cyrus' relationship problems for us
Dr. Wendy Welsh, America's go-to expert on relationships and acclaimed television journalist and author of three books, exclusively informed The List that Tish Cyrus' relationship concerns indicate that she's likely developed an anxious attachment style and an overall fear of abandonment. Dr. Welsh posited that it's likely Cyrus initially felt ecstatic when she started dating a younger man like Dominic Purcell, whose dating history primarily included younger partners. However, Tish's initial happiness may have devolved into anxiety as she realized she would have to put in extra effort to keep him. "[Purcell's] blunt, honest statements can be construed as criticisms by someone who feels insecure in a relationship," the relationship expert professed. Dr. Welsh also confirmed that Cyrus was taking the right approach to quell their problems by working to be less reactive.
Still, she recommended Cyrus see a professional to find a suitable workaround for their problems. However, Dr. Welsh reckons that the mother-of-five shouldn't concern herself with the couple's astrological compatibility. According to the relationship expert, astrological beliefs stem mainly from confirmation bias, and believers typically aren't prepared to welcome opposing perspectives on how their zodiac sign behaves. At the end of the day, though, Cyrus and Purcell's issues go beyond what she mentioned in her daughter's podcast. In April 2024, an insider told Us Weekly they had grown distant because of Tish's fractured relationship with her other daughter, Noah Cyrus, and they were in therapy trying to bridge that gap.
Tish Cyrus' past experiences could affect her marriage to Dominic Purcell
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' nearly 30-year marriage had a rocky timeline that finally ended with their 2022 divorce. When Tish appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2024, she confessed to regretting not ending things sooner because there "was so much disrespect on both parts." Naturally, walking away from their long-standing relationship was incredibly difficult, but she found the silver lining: "When it fell apart, I stopped changing myself. I literally made the decision [to move] on with my life, it worked out for the best." Tish also drew a firm boundary that she wouldn't tolerate anyone disrespecting her ever again. And while her marriage to Dominic Purcell is thankfully filled with mutual love and respect, there still may be a part of her that feels disrespected when her emotions go unacknowledged by him.
Additionally, Tish's past experiences may have left her with a stronger sense of self, and she may not want to change too much just to keep the peace. While the odds are seemingly stacked against them, Tish and her actor beau have never shied away from the hard work that goes into a thriving relationship. During Tish's appearance on Brandi Cyrus' "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, she revealed that she had accompanied Purcell to one of his regular therapy appointments a few weeks into dating to set them up for success. So, they may just come out on the other end stronger.