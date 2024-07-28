Signs Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell's Relationship Is On The Rocks

On the outside, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have been thriving in their fast-moving relationship. The unlikely couple's romance started when Tish reached out to the "Prison Break" star via Instagram shortly after her split from longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Soon, they fell deeply in love, Purcell popped the question in 2022, and the happy couple married in August 2023. However, when Tish appeared on her daughter Brandi Cyrus' "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, in March 2024, she admitted that their seemingly perfect, rom-com-esque relationship wasn't without its faults. As a big believer in astrology, Tish had her doubts going into it because the stars deemed her zodiac sign, Taurus, to be entirely incompatible with Purcell's, Aquarius. Still, Tish dove in head first regardless.

Advertisement

However, she soon realized that her tendency to "take things so personally" clashed with her husband's comparatively more laidback nature. After acknowledging that their vastly different approaches could put a serious strain on things, Tish shared that she had managed to find the perfect way to reduce conflicts, explaining, "This is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations." She continued, "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that." Despite their struggles, Tish believes they're worth fighting for.

Advertisement