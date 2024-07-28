Jennifer Aniston Is Picture Perfect Makeup-Free
Jennifer Aniston's heyday may have been in the nineties — thanks in large part to her super chic "Rachel" haircut — but she's still considered one of the most beautiful women in the world even now. The "Friends" star has long espoused the benefits of healthy living, from regular exercise to religiously wearing sunscreen, and of course drinking plenty of water (she even had a lucrative Smartwater partnership at one point). But somehow, Aniston just gets better with age, leading fans all over the world to demand to know the actor's secret. She's the first to admit that you have to really take care of your skin in order for it to hold up, acknowledging in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, "I inherited good skin from my dad. But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life."
At the same time, the TV icon has made it very clear that she doesn't want to be the face (no pun intended) of age-defying beauty since growing older is a privilege. During a chat with Allure a few months prior, Aniston stated that she doesn't appreciate being told she looks good for her age, since this qualifier suggests that at some point it's all going to go wrong for her, "Like, 'You should look like hell right now!'" Suffice it to say, though, the "Morning Show" star does look fantastic, especially when she goes completely barefaced.
The Friends star knows the importance of consistently healthy habits
Jennifer Aniston has confirmed her go-to products for anti-aging (Shani Darden Retinol Reform Anti-Aging Face Serum, Mario Badescu Seeweed Night Cream and regular peptide injections, FYI) but is she secretly doing something else to keep those pesky wrinkles at bay? The List reached out to double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, of MDCS Dermatology, for his expert opinion. After studying photos of the actor from 2019 and 2024, Dr. Camp pointed out that Aniston's solidly healthy lifestyle habits are likely heavily contributing to her ageless look. Her choices of beauty products are sound too, with Dr. Camp noting, "Long-term, regular use of retinol and retinoids stimulates collagen production to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," while the "Lactic acid and apple extract included in [the Shani Darden anti-aging face serum] gently exfoliate and provide antioxidant protection, respectively."
Likewise, Aniston's nighttime moisturizer is infused with "bladderwrack, a type of brown algae or seaweed, that is rich in antioxidants, [which] protect skin from the effects of free oxygen radicals, which are unstable oxygen molecules that can damage cellular structures and contribute to premature aging." Finally, peptide injections further encourage the creation of both collagen and elastin, which are crucial for keeping skin looking firm and plump as we age. Funnily enough, though, none of it matters if you're not staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest, as the "Friends" star explained to Real Simple in 2022 when asked, once again, for her beauty secrets.
Jennifer Aniston learned about the importance of sunscreen the hard way
Although Jennifer Aniston clearly knows what she's doing when it comes to skincare, Dr. Brendan Camp exclusively advised The List that any readers who are concerned about aging should focus on sun protection first and foremost, both by using a good SPF and staying out of it as much as possible. As he elaborated, "The sun's UV rays contribute to aging by accelerating the breakdown of collagen and elastin and triggering the formation of sun spots and uneven skin tone." Aniston seemingly learned about the importance of wearing sunscreen the hard way, even describing neglecting it in her younger years as her all-time "biggest beauty regret" to Now to Love. The age-defying actor doesn't sunbathe anymore, opting to tan using bronzers and sprays instead.
She also swears by daily application of Aveeno's Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Body Lotion SPF 30, as Aniston told Forbes in 2015 (just a couple of years later, she'd upped it to SPF 50/70 according to her Now to Love interview). The "Friends" star disclosed to Redbook magazine in 2013 that she'd developed sunspots, bemoaning, "I used to have such flawless skin, I really did." Naturally, though, the actor only has herself to blame. As Aniston's aesthetician, Shani Darden, warned Glamour UK in 2022, "All of the things that people complain about like dark spots, loss of elasticity and wrinkles can be prevented by wearing sunscreen and staying out of the sun as much as possible."