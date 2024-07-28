Jennifer Aniston Is Picture Perfect Makeup-Free

Jennifer Aniston's heyday may have been in the nineties — thanks in large part to her super chic "Rachel" haircut — but she's still considered one of the most beautiful women in the world even now. The "Friends" star has long espoused the benefits of healthy living, from regular exercise to religiously wearing sunscreen, and of course drinking plenty of water (she even had a lucrative Smartwater partnership at one point). But somehow, Aniston just gets better with age, leading fans all over the world to demand to know the actor's secret. She's the first to admit that you have to really take care of your skin in order for it to hold up, acknowledging in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, "I inherited good skin from my dad. But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life."

Advertisement

At the same time, the TV icon has made it very clear that she doesn't want to be the face (no pun intended) of age-defying beauty since growing older is a privilege. During a chat with Allure a few months prior, Aniston stated that she doesn't appreciate being told she looks good for her age, since this qualifier suggests that at some point it's all going to go wrong for her, "Like, 'You should look like hell right now!'" Suffice it to say, though, the "Morning Show" star does look fantastic, especially when she goes completely barefaced.