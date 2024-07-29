Inside Hallmark Star Ali Liebert's Sobriety Journey

The Hallmark channel has made some major changes to its content over the years, including efforts to be more inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community. Queer-identifying Hallmark stars, including actor and director Ali Liebert, have been at the forefront of this movement. You'll likely recognize the British Columbia native from flicks like "Friends and Family Christmas" and "Every Time a Bell Rings," but she also has behind-the-scenes experience as the director of "The Holiday Sitter" and "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas."

While Liebert has been very open about her queer identity and advocacy, the Hallmark star takes a softer approach to another element of her personal life. The director has opened up on Instagram about her long-running sobriety journey, celebrating a major milestone in July 2024. "Ah life. It's the little moments," she captioned some photos from the beach. "Celebrating 17 years clean & sober today. What a miracle. What a gift." Though it's not a topic that she talks about frequently, Liebert has used her platform to share kind messages with those struggling with addiction, similar to her LGBTQIA+ advocacy.