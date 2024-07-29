Inside Hallmark Star Ali Liebert's Sobriety Journey
The Hallmark channel has made some major changes to its content over the years, including efforts to be more inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community. Queer-identifying Hallmark stars, including actor and director Ali Liebert, have been at the forefront of this movement. You'll likely recognize the British Columbia native from flicks like "Friends and Family Christmas" and "Every Time a Bell Rings," but she also has behind-the-scenes experience as the director of "The Holiday Sitter" and "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas."
While Liebert has been very open about her queer identity and advocacy, the Hallmark star takes a softer approach to another element of her personal life. The director has opened up on Instagram about her long-running sobriety journey, celebrating a major milestone in July 2024. "Ah life. It's the little moments," she captioned some photos from the beach. "Celebrating 17 years clean & sober today. What a miracle. What a gift." Though it's not a topic that she talks about frequently, Liebert has used her platform to share kind messages with those struggling with addiction, similar to her LGBTQIA+ advocacy.
Liebert has said very little about her sobriety
Ali Liebert, who's in a relationship with non-binary Hallmark star Donia Kash, has only discussed her sobriety journey a handful of times on social media. One of the earliest celebration posts came in July 2020, with the "One of Us is Lying" actor posting a masked selfie. "I'm a TEENAGER," she captioned the photo. "13 years clean & sober today...one day at a time. big love & respect to all those folxs trying to get or stay clean during quarantine/self isolation/covid times."
Even though the Hallmark star chooses to keep the details of her sobriety journey private, it's heartwarming to see the kind words she has for those on a kindred route, just as she uses her platform to celebrate and advocate for the queer community. "If you are struggling with drugs & alcohol...please reach out," she wrote in one post. "A helpline, a friend, anyone who can help point u in the right direction. You don't have to do it alone. Actually it really sucks to do it alone."
The Hallmark star has an affinity for coffee
We may not know much about Liebert's experience with addiction and sobriety, but we do know that she has a wholesome love for caffeine. During an interview with the "Too Opinionated" podcast, Ali Liebert subtly opened up about the drinks she enjoys in response to the mention of cocktail Zoom streams. "You know what I like?" she said. "Diet cokes and I like coffee."
This isn't the first time that the Hallmark star has mentioned an affinity for coffee, as the drink has made several appearances on her social media pages. "I'm going to celebrate with a fancy giant coffee," she wrote in a post celebrating 14 years of sobriety. "[And] a prayer for the alcoholic who is still suffering and the sweet souls we have lost to this disease. Incredibly grateful to walk this sober life." Liebert's love for a good cup of joe is just another relatable thing about her, with the actor writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Today and every day, coffee is my life force."