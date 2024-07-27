Natalie Dormer had amassed a few screen credits in her native Britain when she landed what proved to be her breakout role in 2007, playing Anne Boleyn in the steamy historical drama "The Tudors." Further film and television parts followed, including such films as "Captain America: The First Avenger," TV miniseries "The Fades," and the Madonna-helmed "W.E." After that, she headed to Westeros.

Advertisement

While there are a number of actors who turned down "Game of Thrones," Dormer isn't one of them. In 2012, she took on what remains the role with which she's most identified: Margaery Tyrell, a shrewd and cunning noblewoman with a talent for psychological manipulation. Dormer was a part of the show until 2016, when — as was often the case on that particular show — her character's journey came to a fatal conclusion. Eventually, playing the role for so many seasons had led Dormer to absorb the character into herself. "Margaery has been with me now for five years, and she's — it's great, she's a part of my psyche," Dormer told Women's Health.

During her tenure on "Game of Thrones," Dormer also joined the "Hunger Games" cast. In the final two sequels, Dormer's Cressida assisted Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen take down the Capitol. Since then, she's continued to expand her roster of screen credits in film and TV, while also marking some special milestones in her personal life. To find out more about this multitalented British star, keep on reading to find out whatever happened to Natalie Dormer.

Advertisement