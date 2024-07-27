The Real Story Behind The Royal Family Name Windsor

What's in a name? When it comes to the British royal family: a lot. For many people, the mere mention of names like King Charles, Queen Camilla, or Prince William conjures up images of incomprehensible power, wealth, and prestige. Not only are they one of the most influential families on the planet, but they're also celebrities in their own right. From Princess Catherine's it-girl status to Prince William paling around with stars like Taylor Swift, the regals generate endless amounts of publicity and fanfare. And with such an astronomic profile, the illustrious family needs no introduction. Their first names are known around the world — however, you might be surprised to learn that the royals also have a lesser known last name that they use on rare occasions. That last name is Windsor.

Advertisement

Throughout the years, the royal brood has been bestowed some truly colorful nicknames by the press. For example, Prince Harry was dubbed a rebel during his hard-partying youth. Then there was Princess Anne, who earned the nickname "her royal rudeness" after getting into several verbal spats with the paparazzi. No matter what you call them, though, the surname Windsor is a mainstay of the royal family. Where exactly did the name come from? According to the genealogical data site Forebears, Windsor can be traced back to the 9th century and is likely derived from the Old English words for "wind" and "shore." Windsor became the official royal surname in the early 1900s, but it has historical and modern roots that run even deeper.

Advertisement