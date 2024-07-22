The Stunning Transformation Of Lady Marina Windsor

The royal family may be the embodiment of pomp and prestige, but some royals live like normal people. Despite being a member of the Windsor clan, Lady Marina Windsor had a rather ordinary childhood. Born in 1992 to the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, Marina was raised in Cambridge. Her mom, Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli, is a history professor at the city's prestigious university. Meanwhile, her father, George Windsor, who is a graduate of Cambridge University, is similarly academic: in 2017, he was appointed chancellor of Bolton University and has also worked in the antique book business. In an interview with CSP Times, Marina described an artistic childhood in which literature was touted by her parents as paramount to personal fulfillment. "Growing up in Cambridge, we were lucky to have dogs, rabbits, and other pets, who were our great friends, and as my parents are academics, our house was full of books," she said.

Marina and her sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, attended a day school and enjoyed being free to explore the world as noble persons not bound by duty. "We went to a really lovely day school where we had a lovely group of friends," Amelia told W Magazine. The sisters were later sent to St. Mary's, a Catholic boarding school in Berkshire.