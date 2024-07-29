Barack Obama Once Faced Major Backlash For A Spicy Comment He Made About Kamala Harris

As Vice President Kamala Harris looked like the presumptive Democratic nominee for president in late July 2024 thanks to Joe Biden's endorsement following his shocking withdrawal from the race, one notable figure was slow to endorse Harris: Barack Obama. Unlike Donald Trump, we're not trying to stir up rumors of a feud between Obama and Biden, but there is some history between Obama and Harris.

While attending a 2013 fundraiser in California, Obama made some remarks about then-Attorney General Harris that landed him in hot water. Granted, everything Obama said was complimentary and in the context of their friendship, but it was also chastised as wildly inappropriate. "You have to be careful to, first of all, say she is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough, and she is exactly what you'd want in anybody who is administering the law, and making sure that everybody is getting a fair shake," Obama said via ABC News. "She also happens to be by far the best-looking attorney general in the country," he quipped to the laughing audience.

Political pundits, however, did not enjoy the cheeky aside. Obama quickly found himself mired in a mini-scandal.

