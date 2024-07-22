Kamala Harris' Ex Montel Williams Slyly Shades Her Bid For The Presidency

On July 22, the day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Montel Williams subtly addressed the topic on X. "I've said what I'm going to say about the thing that keeps trending," he wrote. He was particularly stern about folks choosing to share a red carpet photo of him and Harris, writing, "My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+ year old picture — you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction."

Williams also tweeted a screenshot of his repost of Wes Moore's endorsement of Harris. He captioned it, "Reminding folks I RT'd this," seemingly hoping that this would be enough to silence questions about whether he thinks his former flame should be the next president. Williams also addressed his former relationship with Harris in 2019, as the world was gearing up for the presidential race that won her the VP role. Williams even tagged Harris in his post on X, writing, "[She] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?" Clearly Williams didn't appreciate being dragged into the conversation about Harris back then, and not much has changed in the last five years.

