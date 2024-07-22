Kamala Harris' Ex Montel Williams Slyly Shades Her Bid For The Presidency
Now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is officially a presidential hopeful. Yet, while this turn of events has everyone talking about Harris, her famous ex-boyfriend doesn't want to speak on the matter. Harris dated talk show host, Montel Williams, back in 2001, but that doesn't mean Williams will comment on her political career.
After Biden officially announced that he would no longer run for re-election, many folks were curious about who the president would endorse in his place. Of course, since Harris is Biden's VP, it was easy to guess that he might back her. Even so, Williams shared his own thoughts on the matter and didn't mention Harris. "I'd love to see [Wes Moore] leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I'm ready to campaign," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. In 2022, Moore became Maryland's 63rd governor and the state's first Black governor. Williams noted that he has watched the governor "lead my home state of Maryland, and I know leadership when I see it." Yet, Biden was quick to endorse Harris, and Moore was quick to follow. He wrote on X, "Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President @KamalaHarris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States." Williams retweeted Moore's message of support. Other than that, though, Williams has no public comment, and he intends to keep it that way.
Williams thinks questioning him about Harris is unfair
On July 22, the day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Montel Williams subtly addressed the topic on X. "I've said what I'm going to say about the thing that keeps trending," he wrote. He was particularly stern about folks choosing to share a red carpet photo of him and Harris, writing, "My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+ year old picture — you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction."
Williams also tweeted a screenshot of his repost of Wes Moore's endorsement of Harris. He captioned it, "Reminding folks I RT'd this," seemingly hoping that this would be enough to silence questions about whether he thinks his former flame should be the next president. Williams also addressed his former relationship with Harris in 2019, as the world was gearing up for the presidential race that won her the VP role. Williams even tagged Harris in his post on X, writing, "[She] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?" Clearly Williams didn't appreciate being dragged into the conversation about Harris back then, and not much has changed in the last five years.