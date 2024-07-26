Josh Hall's First Post Since Christina Split Has Fans Jumping To Tarek El Moussa's Defense
Christina and Josh Hall's divorce is getting messier by the minute, and now a famous ex is being dragged into it. The HGTV stars announced their breakup on July 14, 2024, and it quickly became clear that this would be more of a Brad-and-Angie-style split than a Fergie-and-Andrew one. As court documents detailed, just one day after they filed, Christina accused Josh of taking $35,000 she'd earned and transferring it to his personal bank account. Josh has yet to respond to the claim; rather, his first social media post since the announcement appeared to reference Christina's first, and most famous, husband.
Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorced for a whole variety of reasons, but the stress of coping with multiple health and financial challenges was what ultimately took them down. There was also speculation about violence, stemming from an apparent misunderstanding over a weapon. According to multiple reports, Christina called the police after a witness alerted her that El Moussa had been seen taking a gun from their safe and leaving the house. Deputies located El Moussa, who explained he went hiking in the nearby woods to de-stress, and needed the gun for protection from wildlife.
As if in response, Hall posted a photo to his Instagram Stories (as seen in Life & Style magazine and several other outlets). It showed him from the rear as Josh stepped into a wooded area. His only caption was an emoji of praying hands. Was he allying with El Moussa by claiming that he, too, needed to escape a troubled marriage to Christina?
Online critics have no love for Josh Hall
Josh Hall's post is no longer accessible, but intrepid users were quick to catch it before it disappeared. The image sparked a major debate on Reddit, with one poster musing, "Josh Hall goes for a walk in the woods. Did it remind anyone else of Tarek [El Moussa]'s story from years ago? It's a cryptic reference IMO." As another user wrote in response, "Kind of a reach but I think they're being petty towards each other." Others joked about Josh looking for money or trying to get away from his estranged wife, Christina Hall. But one took a more serious tone, clarifying, "Tarek didn't go for a walk. He was having a psych episode and ran into the woods with a gun. That is not a walk in the woods. He was struggling."
Unless he follows up with another post and/or an explanation, we'll never know whether the pic was meant as a jibe. Neither of the former "Flip or Flop" hosts has commented on it, either. Tarek El Moussa's take on the Halls' divorce confirmed he's strictly Team Christina; the HGTV star told E! News, "whatever she needs, we're here to help," referring to his own wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. As for Christina (perhaps soon to be back to "Haack"), she posted a snarky meme to her Instagram Stories addressing the gossip: "You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more...Like no way...what did I do next?!"