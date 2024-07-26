Josh Hall's First Post Since Christina Split Has Fans Jumping To Tarek El Moussa's Defense

Christina and Josh Hall's divorce is getting messier by the minute, and now a famous ex is being dragged into it. The HGTV stars announced their breakup on July 14, 2024, and it quickly became clear that this would be more of a Brad-and-Angie-style split than a Fergie-and-Andrew one. As court documents detailed, just one day after they filed, Christina accused Josh of taking $35,000 she'd earned and transferring it to his personal bank account. Josh has yet to respond to the claim; rather, his first social media post since the announcement appeared to reference Christina's first, and most famous, husband.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorced for a whole variety of reasons, but the stress of coping with multiple health and financial challenges was what ultimately took them down. There was also speculation about violence, stemming from an apparent misunderstanding over a weapon. According to multiple reports, Christina called the police after a witness alerted her that El Moussa had been seen taking a gun from their safe and leaving the house. Deputies located El Moussa, who explained he went hiking in the nearby woods to de-stress, and needed the gun for protection from wildlife.

As if in response, Hall posted a photo to his Instagram Stories (as seen in Life & Style magazine and several other outlets). It showed him from the rear as Josh stepped into a wooded area. His only caption was an emoji of praying hands. Was he allying with El Moussa by claiming that he, too, needed to escape a troubled marriage to Christina?

