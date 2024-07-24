Tarek El Moussa's Take On Christina's Divorce Hints At How He Really Felt About Josh Hall

There were signs everywhere that Christina Haack and Josh Hall's marriage wouldn't last, but the news of their July 2024 divorce filing was still sad for fans of the HGTV star. This was, after all, Haack's third divorce in four years, having split from her "Flip or Flop" costar Tarek El Moussa in 2018 and from Ant Anstead in 2021. This latest development was especially awkward, as Haack and Hall had just joined forces with El Moussa and his wife Heather for a new reno series. HGTV revealed that "The Flip Off" would feature the couples transforming houses in hopes of selling them at the biggest profit. It seemed like a risky venture — Christina hasn't had the easiest time working with her husbands — and the divorce seemed to prove it. But El Moussa's reaction to his former wife's news proves he has her back.

Advertisement

E! News cameras caught the El Moussas at the LAX airport, where Tarek assured the reporter Haack would survive, and might even be better off without Hall: "I think life's tough, s**t happens, and I think she's going to get through this," he said. "We're here to support her, and we got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help."

It was a solid follow-up to an awkward incident from a few days earlier, when Tarek was accused of tossing a bit of shade Haack's way.