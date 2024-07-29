Shakira Is Stunning Makeup-Free
"Whenever, Wherever," Shakira is a knockout without makeup. The Colombian superstar is known for her glam on-stage looks, but underneath her clothes — we mean her makeup! — she's just as beautiful. Shakira has gorgeous natural freckles we don't always see through her foundation, fluffy brows, and a totally flawless complexion. She clearly knows what she's doing to keep her skin glowing, too. "For my face, I use vitamin C because it stimulates collagen," she explained during 2015 YouTube video with Melanie Murphy. "It also brightens your skin if you have little spots," she added, noting she also uses vitamin E. The star has also shared the importance of taking off her makeup every night. "I use a cleansing brush (or even a washcloth) to remove any impurities," she told InStyle (via Yahoo! Movies) in 2014.
The thing that really makes Shakira, who's had a stunning transformation, so breathtaking without cosmetics, though? Her confidence. "I think beauty, it has a lot to do with a state of mind and feeling harmonious inside," she shared during her chat with Murphy. "It comes across, whatever you're feeling, and it always shows and translates through your façade. But it really doesn't have a lot to do with cosmetics," she added. And Shakira's makeup-free photos very much prove that.
Shakira ditched makeup for her 39th birthday
When Shakira celebrated her 39th birthday in 2016, she commemorated the occasion with no makeup selfie on Instagram. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker flashed a smile and showed her blemish-free skin, proving she's one of the lucky ones without dark undereye circles or puffy bags. Shakira also gave fans a look at her naturally pink lips and the subtle freckles on her nose and cheeks. She kept things casual, wearing her curls in a cute half-up style (when your stylist has their own haircare brand, it's hard for your locks to look bad) with a grey t-shirt. Shakira turned the comments off, but captioned the upload, "Birthday bun / Una ducha y a celebrar mi cumple!" which translates to, "A shower to celebrate my birthday."
Clearly, Shakira took her own advice here. When asked by InStyle for her best beauty tip, she answered, "Wear sunscreen and smile! A good smile shows off confidence and that's really the best makeup." She also explained during the 2014 interview she'd started wearing less cosmetics as she got older. "After so many years in front of the camera, sometimes, I think I look better now than 10 years ago when I wore so much! It's important to let your own skin shine through," she said.
She kept things casual to introduce a new family member
Shakira's 39th birthday wasn't the only time she marked a big occasion with a makeup-free photo. In 2020, the singer introduced the world to her new pet bunny, named Max Piqué Mebarak, with two natural snaps posted to Instagram. Shakira smiled as she held the adorable pet in her arms, glowing from the inside out with natural pinkness on her cheeks. Again, her skin was absolutely flawless and she rocked a healthy tan. Shakira wore a black t-shirt and let her long hair flow over her shoulder and down her back. Her followers were clearly fans of her natural look, with one commenting in Spanish, "Beautiful Shakira without makeup." Another wrote, "Hello Shakira, it's nice to see you natural, beautiful."
We're not surprised Shakira felt comfortable posing without a drop of makeup, though,because she's learned the art of self-confidence. "I don't know if every woman goes through life like this, wondering, 'Am I pretty enough? Am I considered beautiful or not?' Sometimes you just look in the mirror and say, 'It's a yes. And I can conquer the world,'" she told Allure in April 2024. And, with and without makeup, she most definitely has.