Shakira Is Stunning Makeup-Free

"Whenever, Wherever," Shakira is a knockout without makeup. The Colombian superstar is known for her glam on-stage looks, but underneath her clothes — we mean her makeup! — she's just as beautiful. Shakira has gorgeous natural freckles we don't always see through her foundation, fluffy brows, and a totally flawless complexion. She clearly knows what she's doing to keep her skin glowing, too. "For my face, I use vitamin C because it stimulates collagen," she explained during 2015 YouTube video with Melanie Murphy. "It also brightens your skin if you have little spots," she added, noting she also uses vitamin E. The star has also shared the importance of taking off her makeup every night. "I use a cleansing brush (or even a washcloth) to remove any impurities," she told InStyle (via Yahoo! Movies) in 2014.

The thing that really makes Shakira, who's had a stunning transformation, so breathtaking without cosmetics, though? Her confidence. "I think beauty, it has a lot to do with a state of mind and feeling harmonious inside," she shared during her chat with Murphy. "It comes across, whatever you're feeling, and it always shows and translates through your façade. But it really doesn't have a lot to do with cosmetics," she added. And Shakira's makeup-free photos very much prove that.