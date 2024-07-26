Kelly Clarkson Is The Talk Of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony For All The Wrong Reasons

While the Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured plenty to talk about, many people on social media found Kelly Clarkson's distracting hosting to be a particularly important topic of conversation. One tweet read, "These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn't react to everything that's happened like she's never left her house before." Another X user wrote, "Whoever at NBC watching live that gave the ok to Kelly Clarkson" with a GIF of actor, Jason Bateman, saying, "I've made a huge mistake."

Advertisement

Despite this feedback, it's easy to imagine why Clarkson was chosen to host the historic event in the first place. She has won an Emmy for her work as the host of NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show" every year since 2020. While, as a daytime talk show host, "yapping" is a major part of the job, in the case of the Olympics, it's better to sit back and let the audience take in the show. Clarkson did, however, manage to take home one of the first awards of the Paris Olympics — at least as far as one X user is concerned. "Worst Timing Award," they wrote, adding, "Kelly Clarkson's reactions to the Opening Ceremony are genuine, but her constant cut-ins in the middle of performances keep viewers from feeling the atmosphere being portrayed." Luckily, transitioning from host to audience member for the rest of the Olympics will likely be a better gig for Clarkson.

Advertisement

For more on celebrities at the largest athletic event in the world, check out the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics.