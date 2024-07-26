The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2024 Paris Olympics

The summer 2024 Olympic Games are here, and they're in Paris — which means there's a healthy dose of fashion included along with the bows and arrows of archery and the ping pong balls of table tennis. While there's always interest in seeing what each country's official athletic wear looks like, and we can't stop staring at the USA's gymnastics team uniforms, our eyes will also be drawn to the spectator stands to see who's watching the action, and what they're wearing.

Of course, then there are events that don't include sweat and scoring, like the pre-parties and after parties, victory celebrations, and nights out under the sparkly Eiffel Tower. With the glamorous Paris serving as the backdrop to the games, the stars have emerged, bringing their fashion sense with them — for better or worse.

Case in point: Elizabeth Banks, who attended the "Prelude to the Olympics" party in Paris on July 26. The actor cracked us up with "Pitch Perfect," but turned our grins into frowns over her wardrobe choice. The black cocktail dress was chic and sophisticated, until it wasn't, thanks to a swath of blue satin that appeared to be haphazardly slapped on just before she walked out the door. There was no gold medal for this star, and she wasn't the only one who earned the honor of worst-dressed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

