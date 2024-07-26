The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2024 Paris Olympics
The summer 2024 Olympic Games are here, and they're in Paris — which means there's a healthy dose of fashion included along with the bows and arrows of archery and the ping pong balls of table tennis. While there's always interest in seeing what each country's official athletic wear looks like, and we can't stop staring at the USA's gymnastics team uniforms, our eyes will also be drawn to the spectator stands to see who's watching the action, and what they're wearing.
Of course, then there are events that don't include sweat and scoring, like the pre-parties and after parties, victory celebrations, and nights out under the sparkly Eiffel Tower. With the glamorous Paris serving as the backdrop to the games, the stars have emerged, bringing their fashion sense with them — for better or worse.
Case in point: Elizabeth Banks, who attended the "Prelude to the Olympics" party in Paris on July 26. The actor cracked us up with "Pitch Perfect," but turned our grins into frowns over her wardrobe choice. The black cocktail dress was chic and sophisticated, until it wasn't, thanks to a swath of blue satin that appeared to be haphazardly slapped on just before she walked out the door. There was no gold medal for this star, and she wasn't the only one who earned the honor of worst-dressed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sophia Bush wanted to make Linus happy
If you wait in anticipation with "Peanuts" favorite Linus every year to see if the Great Pumpkin will make an appearance, you should know that Halloween has come early. Sophia Bush of "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago P.D." fame turned up to the "Prelude to the Olympics" party at Paris' Louis Vuitton Foundation in a dress that very much looked like the beginnings of a jack-o'-lantern.
A structured corset top gave way to a puff-ball of a skirt that surrounded the actor in a mass of fabric. Designed as a short dress, the material had nowhere to go, so it just ballooned up around Bush's waist and the top of her legs in a pumpkin-shaped silhouette.
And just in case the resemblance to the Halloween gourd wasn't clear enough, the whole frock was rendered in orange fabric that had a holographic effect, resulting in flashes of yellow — like a flame inside a carved pumpkin.
Mira Mikati swings and misses
Fashion designer Mira Mikati is known for creating clothes in bright colors with elements of fun, but the outfit she wore to the "Prelude to the Olympics" event on July 26 may have gone a little overboard with the branding.
Wearing a tailored two-piece suit, the pants and jacket were illustrated with multicolored tennis rackets. The artwork was hand-drawn, and although artistic, the finished effect was that someone had scribbled on Mikati's pristine white suit with a set of Crayola markers.
Had she worn either the jacket or the pants, it might have been a cute little homage to the tennis portion of the Olympic Games. Worn together, however, the look was overwhelming at best and a distracting eyesore at worst. Also, given the 2024 Paris Olympics' proximity in time to Wimbledon, we can't help but wonder if the suit was originally created for that other famous tennis competition.
Jeremy Scott lost his touch
Once the longtime creative director for Moschino, Jeremy Scott's designs have dressed the likes of Madonna, Katy Perry, and Cardi B. His wardrobe at the "Prelude to the Olympics" party in Paris on July 26, however, proves he's much better at dressing music icons than he is at dressing himself.
After retiring from Moschino in March 2023, the designer seems to have lost his fashion touch, opting for a pleather or leather ensemble that looks like a lost member of Mad Max's road crew stepped on a glitter bomb. It's all tough-guy vibes with the leather pants, thick motorcycle boots, gray T-shirt, and shades, but took a decidedly shiny turn with a metallic-gold leather jacket. And everything has zippers. So many zippers.
For a man who was once featured in a documentary titled, "Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer," this fashion choice has us wondering which people he's designing for — and how we can avoid becoming one of them.
Nina Dobrev needs a life preserver
In Nina Dobrev's relationship with Shaun White, she has at least one awesome perk: she gets invited to all the cool Olympic parties. The "The Vampire Diaries" actor and the snowboarding gold-medalist attended the "Prelude to the Olympics" shindig together, with Dobrev apparently auditioning for a spot on USA's swimming team. She was positively engulfed in waves of satin on the red carpet.
The star's gold top was paired with a black satin skirt that made a valiant attempt to drown Dobrev with its yards of fabric. Extending several inches beyond floor length, the skirt also grew in volume around the sides as it swam downward from her waist.
Topping it all off was a matching jacket detailed with a nautical theme — ironic, given that it, too, made her look like she was being swallowed by oceans of black satin, even more so because of its position draped over her shoulders.
David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren are day-tripping
Yes, you can be supportive of your team, but a cocktail party sponsored by bigwigs in the fashion industry is not the time. David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren (one of the presidential Bush grandkids who grew up to be gorgeous) do not look like they're attending the "Prelude to the Olympics" soiree at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris — they look like tourists who stumbled on to the red carpet by mistake.
Dressed in fairly casual clothing, David opted for white denim jeans, a popped-collar polo shirt, and athletic shoes, while Lauren stuck with basic black pants and a matching black top. They completed their looks with identical Team USA jackets adorned with Olympic patches.
The couples' outfits wouldn't be out of place hitting all the tourist spots Paris has to offer, or watching the equestrian event at the Palace of Versailles, but it's not worthy of a party thrown by Vogue and LVMH.
Baz Luhrmann should have phoned a friend
The man who brought you "Moulin Rouge!," "The Great Gatsby," and "Elvis," also brought you this spectacular fail from the red carpet of the "Prelude to the Olympics" party in Paris. The famous writer and director Baz Luhrmann posed with the always sunglass-clad Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue and one of the hosts of the event — a friend whom he should have probably called for fashion advice before picking out his outfit.
Luhrmann went for a monochromatic look, dressing in light-wash jeans, and a matching chambray shirt and tie. Questionable at best, the look was made even worse by the fit of the clothes.
The shirt appears to be one size too small, puckering at the chest and waist, but at the same time, one size too large given that the sleeves swallow his wrists and hands. And while his shoes are very nice and very shiny, Luhrmann could have easily chosen a pair of jeans two inches longer and still shown them off. Last we checked, Paris was in no danger of flooding.