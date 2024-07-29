Candace Cameron Bure's Rant Against 2024 Olympics Ceremony Totally Backfires

From her days on "Full House," to her time in multiple Hallmark Channel movies, Candace Cameron Bure has amassed a legion of fans. But given the video she posted to Instagram on July 27, 2024, Bure may have lost some of those admirers. All because of the 2024 Summer Olympics, and the opening ceremony that took place in the host country of France. In the video and accompanying caption, Bure shared that despite not wanting to weigh in with her opinion, she felt compelled to anyway. While the majority of the public interpreted a sketch included in the ceremony as portraying the Greek gods, Bure saw it as a blasphemous mockery of The Last Supper, declaring it to be "disgusting."

Less than 24 hours after the former Hallmark star's post was published, it had accumulated over 200,000 likes, with several people in agreement with the star's opinion — including her daughter, Natasha, and fellow Hallmark alum Jen Lilley. However, in addition to those who thought Bure was brave for speaking out, with one writing, "Amen, sis!!!! Preach. Glory to King Jesus," for instance, there were plenty of people who felt that the actor had gone too far, and simply read too much into the event.

As one respondent succinctly pointed out, "This wasn't The Last Supper. It was an ancient Greek thing. And what happened to Jesus and not judging others? Maybe take the log out of your own eye." Unfortunately, this was just the tip of the iceberg that Bure ran into full force with her post, Titanic style.

