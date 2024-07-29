New Book Reveals The Way William Broke Up With Kate In 2007 (It's Brutal)

Kate Middleton doesn't seem to have let the breakup get her down either, at least publicly. In the days after the split, Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton were frequently pictured living their best nightclub lives. However, Prince William and Kate, who now have three children together, have a mutual friend's party to thank for getting them back together. Less than half a year after they split, Sam Waley-Cohen held a costume party with the theme "Freakin Naughty."

At the time, People reported that Kate wore a nurse's outfit while William wore a police helmet. According to the new book about Kate, the two reconnected — it started with talking, which apparently led to dancing, which then led to kissing, and then it seems that they got back on the same page about their romance.

William and Kate talked about their relationship and their breakup during their 2020 engagement interview, though without any of the specifics about it happening via phone call. "We did split up for a bit," William said (via ITV News). "But that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff."

