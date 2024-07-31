Everything We Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids, Cole & Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris met her husband, Doug Emhoff, in 2013. When they married a year later, Harris became a stepmother to his two children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. From the start, she developed a strong connection with Cole and Ella, and they christened Harris "Momala." The two siblings have an established tradition of untraditional parental monikers. For instance, they've called their dad by his first name for a long time. "I consider it a term of endearment," Cole explained to The New York Times in 2021. "'Doug' and 'dad' are both one syllable; they sound similar, so it almost felt like a nickname."

While Cole and Ella don't have a creative name for their mom, Kerstin Emhoff, she and Harris bonded while attending Ella's sports activities. Ella and Cole have commented on the strength of their blended families' relationships. "They are really a unit, like a three-person parenting squad," Ella informed The New York Times. "It's really cool."

Cole was born in September 1994, and Ella was born in May 1999, so they were teens when they first met Harris. Although their names pay homage to their parents' fandom for jazz legends John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald, the young Emhoffs haven't embarked on musical careers. However, they do lead interesting lives and occasionally share unique insights into the Harris/Emhoff household. Here's what else we know about Cole and Ella.

