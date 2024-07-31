Everything We Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids, Cole & Ella Emhoff
Kamala Harris met her husband, Doug Emhoff, in 2013. When they married a year later, Harris became a stepmother to his two children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. From the start, she developed a strong connection with Cole and Ella, and they christened Harris "Momala." The two siblings have an established tradition of untraditional parental monikers. For instance, they've called their dad by his first name for a long time. "I consider it a term of endearment," Cole explained to The New York Times in 2021. "'Doug' and 'dad' are both one syllable; they sound similar, so it almost felt like a nickname."
While Cole and Ella don't have a creative name for their mom, Kerstin Emhoff, she and Harris bonded while attending Ella's sports activities. Ella and Cole have commented on the strength of their blended families' relationships. "They are really a unit, like a three-person parenting squad," Ella informed The New York Times. "It's really cool."
Cole was born in September 1994, and Ella was born in May 1999, so they were teens when they first met Harris. Although their names pay homage to their parents' fandom for jazz legends John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald, the young Emhoffs haven't embarked on musical careers. However, they do lead interesting lives and occasionally share unique insights into the Harris/Emhoff household. Here's what else we know about Cole and Ella.
Cole and Ella's family dinners could be intense (in a good way)
After Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff, she bonded with Cole and Ella Emhoff over shared dinners. "My heart wouldn't be whole, nor my life full, without them," Harris remarked in an essay for Elle. Everyone in the family helped contribute to the meals in their own way, making these times a harmonious occasion.
Another key feature of these meals was their deep, introspective discussions. "We would just have these real conversations at dinner, almost Socratic, where we would all bounce off each other," Cole informed Glamour in 2020. While Cole and Ella thrived in these thought-provoking exchanges, they realized the experience could be daunting when guests joined them. "It became infamous!" Ella joked to Glamour. "She would grill our friends on their life goals, their 10-year plan. If you don't know, you're out." Although this type of experience was likely intimidating, Cole also appreciated the positive effect it had on one of his college friends. After Harris questioned Cole's friend about her post-graduation plans, the young woman noted that it changed her perspective on developing long-term life goals.
These meals are so noteworthy that they were even parodied on "Saturday Night Live." While an actor portrayed Ella in the skit, Cole wasn't mentioned, leaving him to lightheartedly comment on X, formerly Twitter, "@nbcsnl how you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner" (via People).
Ella's a notable designer and model, and Cole's pursuing an entertainment-based career
In January 2021, Ella Emhoff's inauguration ensemble received immediate acclaim. Beneath her tailored knee-length coat, Ella wore a ruffled dress that she designed with Batsheva Hay. "This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit," Ella later explained to Vogue. While the duo initially considered a neutral black for the gown, they gravitated towards the wine shade since it paired better with Ella's outerwear. Hay and Ella bonded over their mutual admiration for each other's fashion designs and a shared artistic aesthetic. Three months after the inauguration, they revealed another joint project that included a crochet top and bag as well as a knit top. Soon after, Ella graduated from the Parsons School of Design.
In addition to designing clothes, Ella's spent time as a model. She worked in the field prior to the inauguration, and afterwards her career opportunities expanded when she landed a gig with the agency IMG Models. By September 2021, Ella appeared at the exalted Met Gala in a vibrant ensemble created by Stella McCartney.
In contrast to his sister, Cole Emhoff's career choices are out of the spotlight. While Cole earned a psychology degree in college, he followed in his mom's footsteps. Kerstin Emhoff is a film producer with numerous credits, including feature films and music videos for artists like Beyoncé. Cole's served as a producer's assistant in projects like "Father of the Bride" in 2022 and the Oscar-winning film "Minari."
Ella is a fiber artist
Beyond her yarn creations with Batsheva Hay, Ella Emhoff has showcased her artistry on two Instagram accounts, @ellaemhofflikestoknit and @ellaemhoff. She's been knitting since age six, and, as an adult, Ella's created pants, sweaters, hats, and dresses, including one vibrant striped creation made of leftover yarn. In addition to apparel, Ella creates knit paintings. Using a technique called overstitching, Ella takes a needle and yarn to create intricate designs in an already knitted piece of material. She's created pictures of popular cartoon characters like Donald Duck, as well as multiple self-portraits. In April 2024, Ella even exhibited some of her knit paintings in a New York gallery.
Ella also encourages other people to share her love of working with yarn. In 2023 she debuted the "Soft Hands Knit Club," a monthly in-person gathering for knitters, both experienced and aspiring. Two years earlier, as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff embarked on their roles as vice president and second gentleman, Ella suggested her dad join in the fun of working with yarn. "I hope he starts knitting, like I do," she informed The New York Times.
While Ella wanted Doug to pursue knitting as a relaxing pastime, her enthusiasm for the skill has made it part of her commercial endeavors. Ella has her own company, also named Soft Hands, as a nod to her father's favorite athletic advice. In June 2024, she partnered with United Talent Agency to assist her in growing her business.
Cole gave Harris a special role at his wedding
In October 2023, Cole Emhoff married Greenley Littlejohn. Although it's not clear exactly when they got together, a 2019 Instagram post shows the couple with the caption "Big Move." Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris responded to the post, writing, "So proud of you Cole!! Love, K&D" In 2020, Cole joked that when his girlfriend met Harris, she inquired about Littlejohn's culinary skills and wondered if she could make her own condiments. Harris herself is a cooking enthusiast, and she even hosted a YouTube cooking series.
First impressions aside, when it came time for Cole and Littlejohn's nuptials, he asked Harris to serve as the ceremony's officiant. "It meant so much for so many reasons," Harris explained to People. She took the opportunity to provide her own words of wisdom on romantic relationships. She counseled the couple to work at cultivating a strong bond. "Find some way to check in, no matter how tired you are ... and say 'I love you.'"
Over the years, Cole's had plenty of opportunities to observe the bond between Harris and his dad, Doug Emhoff. Harris practices what she preaches, as Cole's witnessed numerous loving moments between Harris and Doug, sometimes to the point of overwhelm. "Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley," Cole joked to The New York Times in 2021. "I'm like, 'When is this going to wear off?'"
Ella supported Harris during the 2024 Presidential campaign
Soon after Kamala Harris joined the 2024 presidential race, a harsh comment reemerged from JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee. In an interview from three years earlier, Vance insulted Harris when he referred to her and others as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" (via CNN). Kerstin Emhoff was quick to set the record straight and affirm Harris' status. "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I," she informed CNN.
As further evidence of Ella Emhoff's strong relationship with Harris, Ella also publicly supported her stepmother. In addition to reposting her mom's words on her Instagram story, Ella reiterated that she and her brother were Kamala's kids, too. She ended the post on a definitive note, asserting, "I love my three parents" (via Page Six).
In the past, Ella and Cole Emhoff have admitted that it's been an adjustment to have their stepmom and dad in the political spotlight. After Harris became the vice-presidential nominee in 2020, the two siblings felt a bit daunted and vulnerable during the campaign process, particularly as they were often separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as Joe Biden and Harris won the election, Cole was also excited and gratified to witness his dad's successful evolution in becoming a public figure.