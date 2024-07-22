Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Had The Most Adorable Meet-Cute

At the time they initially met, in 2013, Kamala Harris was the attorney general of California and Doug Emhoff was a lawyer. Their first in-person dinner date went very well. In "The Truths We Hold," Harris reminisced, "There was no pretense or posing with Doug, no arrogance or boasting. He seemed so genuinely comfortable with himself. It's part of why I liked him immediately." Doug quickly followed up with an email confirming when he was free to meet again and was very direct in how much he liked Harris and wanted to date her.

The future vice president then met his children, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff, soon after. The Harris-Emhoff family tree became official when Harris and Doug got married in 2014. The couple sat down for an interview with CBS News in 2021, during which the story of Harris' friend telling her not to look Doug up was discussed. "You totally Googled him, didn't you?" the interviewer asked, to which Harris laughed and admitted, "I've never been asked that. I did!" Doug's jaw dropped at the news.

The lawyer also shared his side of the story when it came to the origins of their relationship. He was at a Lakers game with a friend, and they worked together to think of what to text Harris when Doug first reached out. The father of two also divulged that Harris plays that first voicemail each year on their anniversary.

