Madelyn Cline Couldn't Be More Stunning Makeup-Free

Madelyn Cline has frequently discussed her relationship with makeup and beauty ever since the actor rose to popularity with her breakout role in Netflix's "Outer Banks." Cline, who has undergone a stunning transformation in the years since breaking out in the entertainment industry, still remembers the first time her mother took her shopping to buy her first set of makeup when she was just a teenager. "She got me a few very, very basic products," Cline recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2024. "She took me to the [drugstore] and she helped me pick out mascara, blush, concealer, and powder." It certainly didn't matter that they bought all the wrong shades — the actor's love of makeup started from that moment. With time and practice (lots and lots of practice), Cline perfected her skills using different tips and tricks she learned from her makeup artists and her mom.

Advertisement

In fact, it was Pam Cline who instilled in Madelyn the importance of having a good skincare routine even before she learned how to apply makeup. And it was Pam, too, who taught Madelyn not to overdo it and to always lean towards a more natural approach. "My mom doesn't wear a whole lot of makeup. She's very natural," Madelyn confirmed. "So I really learned a lot about skincare from her." Like Pam, Madelyn also enjoys sporting a minimal look and even ditches the cosmetics completely when she's not working. Unsurprisingly, every time, she proves that her natural beauty is just as — if not more — stunning.