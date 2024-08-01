Madelyn Cline Couldn't Be More Stunning Makeup-Free
Madelyn Cline has frequently discussed her relationship with makeup and beauty ever since the actor rose to popularity with her breakout role in Netflix's "Outer Banks." Cline, who has undergone a stunning transformation in the years since breaking out in the entertainment industry, still remembers the first time her mother took her shopping to buy her first set of makeup when she was just a teenager. "She got me a few very, very basic products," Cline recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2024. "She took me to the [drugstore] and she helped me pick out mascara, blush, concealer, and powder." It certainly didn't matter that they bought all the wrong shades — the actor's love of makeup started from that moment. With time and practice (lots and lots of practice), Cline perfected her skills using different tips and tricks she learned from her makeup artists and her mom.
In fact, it was Pam Cline who instilled in Madelyn the importance of having a good skincare routine even before she learned how to apply makeup. And it was Pam, too, who taught Madelyn not to overdo it and to always lean towards a more natural approach. "My mom doesn't wear a whole lot of makeup. She's very natural," Madelyn confirmed. "So I really learned a lot about skincare from her." Like Pam, Madelyn also enjoys sporting a minimal look and even ditches the cosmetics completely when she's not working. Unsurprisingly, every time, she proves that her natural beauty is just as — if not more — stunning.
Madelyn Cline is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous bare face
In 2022, Madelyn Cline gave fans a good look at her beautiful bare face in all its glory when she shared her skin and makeup secrets in a video for Vogue. Right off the bat, the "Glass Onion" star wowed viewers with her gorgeous facial features including her siren eyes, smooth complexion, and naturally rosy cheeks. As one fan wrote under the video, it's amazing how Cline looks this stunning even without a stitch of makeup on. "Like — her eyelashes are so long, that it looks like she has mascara on," they remarked. "And her whole face is just naturally stunning."
In the video, Cline shared the self care products she swears by, alongside the cleanser that has kept her skin flawless all these years: PanOxyl's benzoyl peroxide wash, which the actor has been using since she was 13. Elsewhere in 2022, the South Carolina native showcased her natural beauty when she did a step-by-step tutorial of her everyday makeup in a video feature for Allure. When doing her look, the "Boy Erased" star confirmed that she prefers to highlight her God-given features and keep the rest of her face looking fresh and radiant — although clearly, she doesn't need any beauty products to shine!
"HER SKIN IS FLAWLESS," gushed one viewer under the post, while another described the actor as an "effortless beauty."
Madelyn Cline partnered with a major makeup brand
Notably, Madelyn Cline's established love of makeup paved the way for exciting career opportunities as she became Revlon's newest brand ambassador in January 2024. "I love makeup and it's been a dream of mine to partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon," she enthused in a press release, as reported by Elle Canada. The actor also expressed her excitement to work with Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as fellow ambassadors for the globally-recognized beauty brand. Speaking to Cosmopolitan about the exciting new partnership, the "Stranger Things" star described the milestone as a full circle moment for her. "I mean, I grew up wearing Revlon," Cline divulged, "and in the back of my head, I would always think about how cool it would be to be one of the girls on the billboards for [this brand]."
Of course, the actor never imagined she would one day be living out this dream, which is what makes her partnership with Revlon all the more sweet and special. Although Cline generally prefers a more pared-down approach, the stunning star also likes experimenting with different beauty looks — especially when getting ready for awards shows or glitzy red carpet events. Regardless of whether she's sporting soft glam or a bolder makeup look, Cline always stands out. In 2024, she detailed to Vanity Fair what makes glamming up so much fun: "[It's] almost like you're playing a character: It's very confident, sexy, but still very relaxed." The actor added, "Makeup is like an armor, in a sense, which is why I love it so much."