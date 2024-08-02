Was Ivana Trump An Olympic Skier? Everything We Know About Her Skiing Career

Amid the 2024 Olympic Games, Donald Trump Jr. took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the controversial opening ceremony. Don Jr. started out his tweet by claiming that his mother, the late Ivana Trump, who continues to make waves long after her tragic death in 2022, was an Olympic athlete who competed as part of the Czech national ski team. This rather dubious assertion had pundits doing a double-take, while others' fact-checking quickly revealed that, no, Ivana never made it to the Olympics. Frequent Trump family critic Ron Filipkowski replied to Don Jr.'s tweet to disprove his claim, noting, "Donald Trump claimed in 'The Art of the Deal' that Ivana competed in the 1972 Games for Czech. Never happened. She was never on the Czech Olympic Team. Just pure fiction."

Donald's first wife reportedly started the rumor herself when she posited that she had attended the 1972 Winter Olympics as an alternate for her home country. The former president's public reiteration of these claims in his 1987 bestseller led to the Secretary General of the Czechoslovakia Olympic Committee setting the record straight after receiving multiple calls from reporters. "Who is this Ivana woman, and why do people keep calling us about her? We have searched so many times and have consulted many, many people, and there is no such girl in our records," he once informed Spy magazine.