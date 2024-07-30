Trump's Latest Comment On Melania Proves Even He Is Uncertain About Where She Stands In Their Marriage

While Donald Trump continues to campaign to be president, his wife, Melania Trump, continues to keep mostly to herself and out of politics, much as she has since leaving the White House. Melania's absence from things like Donald's criminal trial have continued to raise questions about the state of their marriage. In Donald's recent interview with Laura Ingraham for "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News, we get another glimpse into Donald and Melania's marriage, and Donald doesn't come off as having the deepest confidence in the strength of their relationship.

Advertisement

Donald was telling Ingraham about how Melania was watching the Pennsylvania rally where he was the victim of an assassination attempt, and he said that "she can't really even talk about it. Which is okay because that means she likes me. Or she loves me."

He went on to repeat it not long after. "She either likes or loves me, and that's nice," Donald said. It's the "or" that seems to really stand out in the statement. It would seem like in a solid marriage, there wouldn't really be a question of "or" in a statement like that. But nobody really knows what happens behind closed doors in any marriage, let alone one of this status.