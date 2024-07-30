Trump's Latest Comment On Melania Proves Even He Is Uncertain About Where She Stands In Their Marriage
While Donald Trump continues to campaign to be president, his wife, Melania Trump, continues to keep mostly to herself and out of politics, much as she has since leaving the White House. Melania's absence from things like Donald's criminal trial have continued to raise questions about the state of their marriage. In Donald's recent interview with Laura Ingraham for "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News, we get another glimpse into Donald and Melania's marriage, and Donald doesn't come off as having the deepest confidence in the strength of their relationship.
Donald was telling Ingraham about how Melania was watching the Pennsylvania rally where he was the victim of an assassination attempt, and he said that "she can't really even talk about it. Which is okay because that means she likes me. Or she loves me."
He went on to repeat it not long after. "She either likes or loves me, and that's nice," Donald said. It's the "or" that seems to really stand out in the statement. It would seem like in a solid marriage, there wouldn't really be a question of "or" in a statement like that. But nobody really knows what happens behind closed doors in any marriage, let alone one of this status.
Donald Trump said nothing about how he felt about Melania
What's also telling is what wasn't said when Donald Trump talked about Melania Trump and how she felt seeing the attempted assassination unfold on TV. There's not any comments from Donald about how he felt for Melania. He talked about how "she thought the worst had happened," but he didn't publicly talk about comforting her afterward or trying to help her work through the trauma of that moment. Nor at any point did he say that he liked and/or loved her.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Melania issued a lengthy statement on X, formerly Twitter. In it, she included some of her feelings about her husband, calling him "the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times." She also called on people to look beyond politics and try to come together with more compassion and love. Four of Trump's children also commented about the shooting on social media.
Donald, for a time after the shooting, also seemed to adopt a message of unity for America. It's how he started his speech at the Republican National Convention, though he ended it with his more typical divisive rhetoric against his political opponents.