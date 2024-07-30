The Stunning Transformation Of US Tennis Player Coco Gauff

When a child is dedicated to a sport, it's a full-time hobby. It doesn't just take a lot of commitment from them but also from their parents, who have to fund the activity as well as getting them to and from training. Luckily for Coco Gauff, her dad has always been her biggest supporter. Though Gauff eventually found a passion for tennis, her parents made sure that she tried out multiple sports during her early years. When it became clear that she loved the sport more than anything else, the Gauffs were all in.

Her dad even became her first coach and continues to motivate her and give her wise words of encouragement now her career has advanced. "I never have to say 'go to practice,'" Corey told NBC in 2019. "It's always been her wanting to go practice and asking to go to practice. She's willing to do the work and never complains about the work."

That same year, Coco paid homage to her dad when talking to reporters during a press conference. She explained that her goal was to be the greatest in the sport via the U.S. Open. "My dad told me I could do this when I was eight, and obviously, you never believe it," she added, before admitting that while she still isn't 100% confident, she tries to believe in her ability.

