We were first introduced to Emma Watson as clever Hogwarts student Hermione Granger in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." When filming began, she was just 10 years old and had no clue as to how drastically her life was going to change. Emma Watson underwent a stunning transformation over the years as she grew up in front of the camera, eventually being named as Hollywood's highest paid female actor in 2010 and landing on Time's list of the 100 most influential people by 2014.

This level of fame wasn't easy for Watson to deal with. "I'm under a different microscope, a certain level of scrutiny, which I find really hard at times," she told Interview Magazine in April 2017. "And sometimes the fear of doing things is overwhelming. I get incredibly overwhelmed, and sometimes feel hemmed in by that, afraid of that," she said. "But I know that if I live in that fear, then my life as an artist, as a human being, really, is over." She continued her upward trajectory for a few years, but she eventually faded out of the spotlight. Here's why you don't hear from Emma Watson anymore.