Simone Biles' USA Gymnastics Nickname Reveal Proves 2024 Paris Olympics Team Destined To Shine
If Kelly Clarkson was tearful during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the rest of the U.S. was absolutely bawling when the women's artistic gymnastics team took home the gold in the team finals. Simone Biles missed the opening ceremonies, as did her teammates, but they all needed the extra rest. Memories of the 2020 Games in Tokyo were no doubt heavy on their minds: Not only did the competition actually take place in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic, but it also ended in a complete shocker when Biles suddenly withdrew. Millions held their collective breath as the star gymnast went through her routines. Would "the twisties" get the better of her again? Had she lost her edge in the preceding three years?
Fortunately, the answer was a resounding "no." Dazzling in their Swarovski crystal-studded leotards, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey all turned in solid performances, putting Team USA nearly a full six points ahead of second-place Italy. Though the team's silver medal in Tokyo was still impressive, this year, the women were evidently out to reclaim the top spot. Just hours after their triumph, Biles posted a tweet to X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing the group's new nickname. "Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest Olympic team)," she wrote. Biles also added a shoutout to her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.
Team USA's original nickname was much spicier
The "Golden Girls" nickname for the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team is more than apt. This was only the fourth time the U.S. women's team won the gold medal but it also marked a new era in a sport that was once strictly teen territory. Only in the past eight years have American women hoped to continue their careers past 18. All but one of the current team are in their 20s, and at 27, Simone Biles would have been considered downright geriatric a generation ago. Now, she's the most decorated Olympic gymnast ever — and Biles could still add more hardware to that record before Paris is over. The women of Team USA previously referred to themselves as "The FAAFO Five." While appropriate for their coming-back-with-a-vengeance attitude, it didn't exactly lend itself to family-friendly headlines (FYI, the acronym stands for "F*** Around and Find Out").
Their new moniker also, obviously, calls to mind the beloved "Golden Girls" TV show, and we reckon Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia definitely would have approved. Notably, another Olympic icon already showed she does too. Dominique Moceanu, part of the "Magnificent Seven" champions of the 1996 Atlanta Games, enthusiastically replied to Biles on X: "The 'Golden Girls' is a perfect name! It beautifully captures both the team's seasoned excellence & glittering achievements. The journey of this team continues to inspire and shine bright!" We couldn't agree more.