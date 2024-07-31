Simone Biles' USA Gymnastics Nickname Reveal Proves 2024 Paris Olympics Team Destined To Shine

If Kelly Clarkson was tearful during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the rest of the U.S. was absolutely bawling when the women's artistic gymnastics team took home the gold in the team finals. Simone Biles missed the opening ceremonies, as did her teammates, but they all needed the extra rest. Memories of the 2020 Games in Tokyo were no doubt heavy on their minds: Not only did the competition actually take place in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic, but it also ended in a complete shocker when Biles suddenly withdrew. Millions held their collective breath as the star gymnast went through her routines. Would "the twisties" get the better of her again? Had she lost her edge in the preceding three years?

Fortunately, the answer was a resounding "no." Dazzling in their Swarovski crystal-studded leotards, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey all turned in solid performances, putting Team USA nearly a full six points ahead of second-place Italy. Though the team's silver medal in Tokyo was still impressive, this year, the women were evidently out to reclaim the top spot. Just hours after their triumph, Biles posted a tweet to X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing the group's new nickname. "Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest Olympic team)," she wrote. Biles also added a shoutout to her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.