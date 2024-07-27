Why Kelly Clarkson Cried On-Air At The 2024 Paris Olympics (We're Sobbing Too)

WE ARE SPEECHLESS. 🥹 Celine Dion gives the performance of a lifetime at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/EE2Yjuc9Sx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

After spending decades establishing herself as one of the best vocal performers of all time, Celine Dion was dealt a crushing blow when she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare disease that began rearing its ugly head in Dion's life 17 years ago. Stiff person syndrome is a progressive autoimmune disease, a neurological disorder that affects a person's ability to move, and it has tragically had an effect on Dion's ability to sing. As Dion explained to Today, "The more you panic, the more you spasm," which understandably makes performing on stage in front of thousands or even millions of people considerably more difficult. Even with her frightening diagnosis though, Dion proclaimed, "I'm going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl, even if I have to talk with my hands, I will." That marked Dion's appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a true victory for the superstar.

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson wasn't the only one who got emotional at Celine's performance either. One user said on X, formerly Twitter, "Celine Dion being healthy enough to make a comeback is exactly what [the] world needs right now." Another X user exclaimed, "... I'm truly in tears seeing her perform after reading about how much she has struggled with health issues recently. What a performance!"

When she announced her diagnosis, Dion made her intentions to keep performing clear, and her stunning show at the 2024 Olympics proved that she's ready to put her money where her mouth (and voice) is.