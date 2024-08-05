The Ill-Timed Concert Donald Trump Once Tried To Hold At The White House

For a time as president, Donald Trump had an unexpected but vocal supporter in Kanye "Ye" West. And evidently it sounds like Trump wanted to capitalize on that friendship by having the controversial rapper perform at the White House, even though he ultimately got talked out of it. It was Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for the Trump administration for a short while as the White House Communications Director, who spilled the tea on what she thought was a horrible idea from the jump.

Advertisement

Griffin, who is now one of the co-hosts of "The View," was appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at the time when she was asked by a guest about her craziest task while working for Trump. "He wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country," Griffin recalled (via YouTube). No word on his reaction but it makes us wonder what other Trump ideas got shot down behind the scenes by his team.