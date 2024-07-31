King Charles & Harry's Feud May Boil Down To One Simple Thing (& We're Getting Diana Flashbacks)

It's no secret that King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex don't have the picture perfect father-son relationship these days. Yet, what is really at the core of this royal feud may have a lot to do with Charles' personality. They say that history repeats itself, and this may be the case for the king. It seems that his jealousy is driving a wedge between him and Harry just as it did with the late Princess Diana.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex left their roles as working royals, and this move caused quite a bit of tension between them and the rest of the royal family. A source close to the royals recently told People that what bothers Charles most about his son's behavior may be how much it reminds him of Diana. "Charles' fear is a repeat of the past," the source explained, noting that, "When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan." It's hard to imagine the King of England feeling starved for attention. However, Charles reportedly felt outshined by the popularity of his ex-wife. Now that Harry and Meghan have abandoned their duties, they are getting plenty of media attention for reasons that don't have to do with the royal family, and this may not be sitting well with Charles.

