King Charles & Harry's Feud May Boil Down To One Simple Thing (& We're Getting Diana Flashbacks)
It's no secret that King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex don't have the picture perfect father-son relationship these days. Yet, what is really at the core of this royal feud may have a lot to do with Charles' personality. They say that history repeats itself, and this may be the case for the king. It seems that his jealousy is driving a wedge between him and Harry just as it did with the late Princess Diana.
In 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex left their roles as working royals, and this move caused quite a bit of tension between them and the rest of the royal family. A source close to the royals recently told People that what bothers Charles most about his son's behavior may be how much it reminds him of Diana. "Charles' fear is a repeat of the past," the source explained, noting that, "When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan." It's hard to imagine the King of England feeling starved for attention. However, Charles reportedly felt outshined by the popularity of his ex-wife. Now that Harry and Meghan have abandoned their duties, they are getting plenty of media attention for reasons that don't have to do with the royal family, and this may not be sitting well with Charles.
Charles' jealousy toward Diana gives clues about his current behavior
King Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, and in 1992, it was announced that they were separating. In a 1995 interview with BBC, Diana shared some insight into Charles' jealousy over her fame. "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people," she revealed per Marie Claire, adding, "We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side.' ... They weren't on the right side to wave at me or to touch me." Diana explained that the public's clear preference for her over Charles bothered him. "Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it," she said.
Now, Prince Harry wants to mend his relationship with his father and be granted the security he believes will make it safe for his family to return to the U.K. According to the source, though, Charles' jealousy is making him particularly stubborn. The source explained to People that few things "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father," adding, "... you can't undo bloodlines. He's not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He's asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."