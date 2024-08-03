How Celine Dion's Lavish Wedding Look Landed Her In The Doctor's Office
Celine Dion truly understands what it's like to suffer for fashion. The iconic wedding dress she wore was over the top, but it was nothing compared to its accompanying headpiece: a truly opulent seven-pound tiara. According to Vogue France, the tiara featured 2,000 glittering Swarovski crystals, which undoubtedly contributed to its impressive weight. However, as Dion shared in a video for Vogue, wearing this stunning headpiece may have been more trouble than it was worth.
Dion explained that the tiara had been sewn onto her head to keep it in place as she married her manager Rene Angelil on December. 17, 1994, but her joy about getting married eclipsed her challenging wardrobe during the wedding rehearsal. "And when you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain," she said. Unfortunately, Dion's elation wasn't enough to keep her safe from harm on the big day, because the beautiful tiara landed her in a doctor's office. Here are all the details of how the "My Heart Will Go On" singer went from new bride to new patient thanks to her wedding day headpiece.
Celine Dion was treated for an infection
Unfortunately, Celine Dion's decision to opt for a headpiece over a stunning hairstyle for the ceremony led to an unexpected conclusion for her wedding celebration. First, Dion told Vogue about the struggle she faced walking across the cathedral's carpet in the headpiece. "I had an immediate facelift," she said ... I start to walk, and it's like, 'am I going to make it?'" She successfully navigated her way down the aisle, but the real trouble started after the festivities. According to Dion: "But when we removed that tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much."
That seemingly small injury progressed into a larger problem the next morning when Dion awoke to a swollen forehead. "I [had swelling] the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead," she described, adding that she joked to her new husband Rene Angelil that it was too late to change his mind about the marriage. She further explained that her eyes appeared crossed due to the swelling, which prompted the new bride to see a doctor. In the end, Dion needed three weeks' worth of antibiotics to resolve the post-tiara complications.
Celine Dion wore a nontraditional wedding dress for her vow renewal
In 2000, Celine Dion and Rene Angelil decided to celebrate their marriage by renewing their vows. As Wendy Syfret of Vice describes, the event had an "Arabian Nights" theme that honored Angelil's Syrian and Lebanese cultural heritage. Although some women choose to wear traditional white wedding dresses for vow renewals, the dress Dion chose for this event was far from typical. According to Syfret, "In another demonstration of her eternal style, she wore a gold Givenchy gown and looked like the goddess she is."
Instead of a headpiece, Dion wore a dramatic updo and eye-catching earrings to complete her look. The dress was glittery, glamorous, and perfect for the Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas venue where the vow renewal was held. It may not have been as lavish as her original gown, but we're willing to bet this wearer-friendly wedding ensemble didn't lead to a doctor's appointment.