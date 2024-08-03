How Celine Dion's Lavish Wedding Look Landed Her In The Doctor's Office

Celine Dion truly understands what it's like to suffer for fashion. The iconic wedding dress she wore was over the top, but it was nothing compared to its accompanying headpiece: a truly opulent seven-pound tiara. According to Vogue France, the tiara featured 2,000 glittering Swarovski crystals, which undoubtedly contributed to its impressive weight. However, as Dion shared in a video for Vogue, wearing this stunning headpiece may have been more trouble than it was worth.

Dion explained that the tiara had been sewn onto her head to keep it in place as she married her manager Rene Angelil on December. 17, 1994, but her joy about getting married eclipsed her challenging wardrobe during the wedding rehearsal. "And when you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain," she said. Unfortunately, Dion's elation wasn't enough to keep her safe from harm on the big day, because the beautiful tiara landed her in a doctor's office. Here are all the details of how the "My Heart Will Go On" singer went from new bride to new patient thanks to her wedding day headpiece.