What To Know About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Famous Feud With Jasmine Crockett
Politics can get a little nasty at times, but things got downright personal during a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2024, when Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated argument. The exchange didn't even concern the matters at hand, which pertained to Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to comply with a subpoena. With Greene's comments getting off track and focusing on former president Donald Trump's New York fraud case instead, Crockett inquired whether Greene even knew what the hearing was about. "I don't think you know what we're here for," Greene clapped back. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exploded at the comment before Crockett could, demanding that Greene's words be scrapped from the record, calling them "absolutely unacceptable." Oversight Committee Chair James Comer wouldn't budge, saying Greene hadn't violated House rules. This was when Crockett spoke up and asked for some clarification on the ruling. "Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?" Crockett asked. A heated, erm, discussion ensued, completely derailing the meeting.
In the aftermath, Crockett accused Greene of being a bully and a racist. "She decided that she was going to be that person out loud and out front," Crockett told reporters after (via CNN). "The difference is I just wasn't going to take it laying down."
Marjorie refused to apologize to Jasmine
Despite the chaos that ensued after her comments at the Oversight Committee hearing, Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't extend an apology to Jasmine Crockett. She told members of the House that she was constantly getting attacked by the opposition and that they had no right to complain when she clapped back. "I will not apologize for my words, and I will not change them," she said. "I will not tolerate being treated this way constantly on this committee." She then proceeded to say that the meeting should continue before launching into another soliloquy about how the Democrats are treating former president Donald Trump. Her eagerness to defend his honor may or may not have been due to the whispers that he may choose her as his 2024 running mate (in which case she's been sorely disappointed).
Crockett, meanwhile, discussed the incident and Greene's lack of an apology in several interviews following the public spat. She told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Greene don't talk outside of meetings and that the Democrats weren't the only ones who steered clear of her. "Her people don't like her either," she told Kimmel. He then asked her whether Greene was "the dumbest person in the House of Representatives," to which Crockett responded, "I'd be hard-pressed to find someone dumber."
Jasmine decided to use the feud as a fundraising opportunity
With the likes of Jimmy Kimmel being impressed with Jasmine Crockett's strategic clapback at Marjorie Taylor Greene during the Oversight Committee hearing, Crockett decided to capitalize on what became a catchphrase among colleagues and pundits alike. Two days after the House hearing, Crockett took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that she planned on launching "A Crockett Clapback Collection." "This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I've said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!" she wrote.
The post featured a mockup of a T-shirt with the phrase "Bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body — a Crockett Clapback," but pundits quickly noticed that Crockett (or whoever designed the mock-up), made a glaring spelling mistake. "You misspelled your own last name," one person pointed out in the comments. "Who's Crockrtt???" another asked, referring to the error. Others looked past the blunder and praised Crockett for her innovation. "Absolutely brilliant! 'A Crockett Clapback Collection' is pure gold! Finally, some swag that speaks truth to power," one follower wrote. "Shut up and take my money," another added.