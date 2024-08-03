What To Know About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Famous Feud With Jasmine Crockett

Politics can get a little nasty at times, but things got downright personal during a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2024, when Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated argument. The exchange didn't even concern the matters at hand, which pertained to Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to comply with a subpoena. With Greene's comments getting off track and focusing on former president Donald Trump's New York fraud case instead, Crockett inquired whether Greene even knew what the hearing was about. "I don't think you know what we're here for," Greene clapped back. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exploded at the comment before Crockett could, demanding that Greene's words be scrapped from the record, calling them "absolutely unacceptable." Oversight Committee Chair James Comer wouldn't budge, saying Greene hadn't violated House rules. This was when Crockett spoke up and asked for some clarification on the ruling. "Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?" Crockett asked. A heated, erm, discussion ensued, completely derailing the meeting.

In the aftermath, Crockett accused Greene of being a bully and a racist. "She decided that she was going to be that person out loud and out front," Crockett told reporters after (via CNN). "The difference is I just wasn't going to take it laying down."

