Donald Trump's New York Fraud Case Woes Just Keep Piling Up

In February, Judge Arthur F. Engoron determined that Donald Trump and his company had falsified financial records for years. In the 92-page decision on the case, Trump was hit with a three-year ban on doing business in New York and a massive fine that totaled around $355 million, plus interest. Trump is appealing the decision, but in the meantime, he still has to come up with a $454 million bond. However, according to a recent court filing by Trump's lawyers, he hasn't been able to come up with the cash to cover the bond and it doesn't look like he will be able to anytime soon considering his lawyers referred to it as a "practical impossibility under the circumstances presented" (via Fox News).

It doesn't sound like this was for lack of trying; more than two dozen companies were reportedly asked and all declined to provide the bond. If a company puts up the appeals bond money and Trump's appeal doesn't result in a reduction of the penalty, the bond company will be on the hook to pay out the penalty if Trump doesn't cover the cost. In order to secure such a sizable bond, Trump would have to have liquid collateral of around $550 million, according to The New York Times, and the court filing seems to confirm he doesn't have that on hand.