Sharon Stone's Spiciest Snaps
Sharon Stone was once crowned Miss Crawford County in her hometown of Meadville, PA, and years later, she won another major title thanks to her time in Hollywood: sex symbol. Although Stone's real-life story has its share of tragedies, the actor is still going strong, celebrating her 66th birthday in March 2024. With Stone's trademark short blonde hair, long legs, and innate charisma, it's hard not to be captivated whenever she appears onscreen, whether you're doing a re-watch of 1990's "Total Recall," or catching the actor's cameo in Rita Ora's 2023 "You Only Love Me" music video.
Her charm evidently translates to phone screens, too, as witnessed via Stone's Instagram account, where she's a prolific poster. In between glamour shots on the red carpet, magazine covers, and images from editorial photoshoots, the model-turned-actor offers up plenty of glimpses into her personal life — along with a healthy dose of confident sensuality. From half-bikinis to lingerie, T-shirts to sultry poses, the woman who was once nominated for a Best Leading Actress Oscar for her role in "Casino" regularly gambles and wins with her saucy snapshots.
Half of a whole moment
Living in the temperate temperatures of Beverly Hills, Sharon Stone gets plenty of time to hang out poolside in a bikini — and sometimes, only half of one. The "Basic Instinct" star shared a photo of herself on Instagram in July 2022, with her head thrown back and laughing. Aged 64 when she posted her pic, the actor's zest for life is in part due to a health crisis she went through in 2001. "I had a very severe stroke," Stone shared on "Larry King Now," elaborating, "I had a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had a very long recovery from that." In fact, it took the Oscar nominee seven years to get back her physical and emotional health, and she has been grateful every day since.
"I like being alive and healthy," Stone proudly told The Times in 2024. Living her best life without any shame, the eighties icon posed on her private patio dressed only in a pair of green leopard-print bikini bottoms. A striped beach cover-up did little to hide the expanse of bare skin on display. Stone captioned it, "Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day." Although, we're hard-pressed to find any fault with any part of the stunning star.
Painting without a smock
Already an established topless swimmer, Sharon Stone occasionally carries her minimal wardrobe inside too. "Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting," she captioned this photo, posted to Instagram in July 2024. Besides being a talented actor who's won a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Hollywood Film Award (among others), Stone is also an accomplished artist. Her love affair with painting began when she was just a kid, eventually leading to college art classes. Of course, Stone eventually swapped her paintbrushes for Hollywood scripts, but when she found herself with time to spare during the pandemic, she returned once again to art.
The "Ratched" star has been creating canvas after canvas ever since, with gallery owners impressed enough to host shows displaying her work across the country. "I just get in this kind of trance," Stone admitted to CNN about her painting process. So much so, that evidently, she sometimes forgets to wear a painting smock. Or shoes. Or even a shirt!
Legendary legs for days
Sharon Stone clearly has no problem showing a little skin, but she also knows the value of lingerie-inspired outfits and highlighting one of her best features: Her endless legs. In November 2020, she shared a personal snap from a photoshoot on Instagram that her fashion stylist friend forwarded. "I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62," Stone wrote. "La Dolce Vita, Thx to everyone who hired me this year." A black satin number shows off the actor's impressively svelte figure, even with a flowing blouse thrown on top. Perched on the arm of a couch, her bare legs are accentuated by the high cut of her bottoms, as well as the towering heels of her lemon-yellow pumps.
Seemingly knowing exactly how fabulous she looked, Stone reposted the image in January 2022 for #FlashbackFriday. Having revealed shocking details about her previous plastic surgery experience, the mother of three boys is content these days with living more naturally as she ages. "I'm just thoughtful about what I put in my body," the "Sliver" star reasoned on "The Drew Barrymore Show," adding, "And I'm thoughtful about the way I treat my body, so that I get to keep it."
Stone on Stone
While Sharon Stone had been acting and modeling for years, it wasn't until the 1992 movie "Basic Instinct" that she hit another level of fame. During one particularly promiscuous moment in the film, her villainous character, Catherine Tramell, is interrogated. Taunting the group of male police officers in front of her, Tramell crosses and uncrosses her legs, revealing she's gone commando under her short white skirt. The moment instantly made waves, and although Stone later shared the truth behind the famous scene, she's taken ownership of the role and her part in Hollywood history.
In June 2021, the actor shared a photo on Instagram featuring her wearing a T-shirt (and little else) depicting her most famous character. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt," she cheekily wrote in the caption. The legendary sex symbol also held a faux cigarette in a nod to Tramell, who brazenly lit up after being told smoking wasn't allowed.
The furthest thing from a basic tribute
In a more overt nod to her iconic role in "Basic Instinct," Sharon Stone took to Instagram in July 2024 to post a photo of her posing in a chair with her legs crossed, looking the epitome of confident and powerful. And just to make sure everybody knew the similarities to her movie character were completely intentional, she captioned the snap: "Basically ... Yours." Just a few months before the post, Stone proudly declared, "I was magnificent in that film," during her interview with The Times. "I'm thrilled with the fact that I'm in a movie that's still successful 30 years later."
While Catherine Tramell had all the outerwear and none of the underwear, Stone opted to do the reverse for her chic, modern-day interpretation. Wearing bright pink, lacy lingerie, she accessorized with a chunky pearl necklace and strappy blue stilettos, leaving any hint of a white skirt (or any other wardrobe item) out of the picture.