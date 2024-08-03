Sharon Stone's Spiciest Snaps

Sharon Stone was once crowned Miss Crawford County in her hometown of Meadville, PA, and years later, she won another major title thanks to her time in Hollywood: sex symbol. Although Stone's real-life story has its share of tragedies, the actor is still going strong, celebrating her 66th birthday in March 2024. With Stone's trademark short blonde hair, long legs, and innate charisma, it's hard not to be captivated whenever she appears onscreen, whether you're doing a re-watch of 1990's "Total Recall," or catching the actor's cameo in Rita Ora's 2023 "You Only Love Me" music video.

Advertisement

Her charm evidently translates to phone screens, too, as witnessed via Stone's Instagram account, where she's a prolific poster. In between glamour shots on the red carpet, magazine covers, and images from editorial photoshoots, the model-turned-actor offers up plenty of glimpses into her personal life — along with a healthy dose of confident sensuality. From half-bikinis to lingerie, T-shirts to sultry poses, the woman who was once nominated for a Best Leading Actress Oscar for her role in "Casino" regularly gambles and wins with her saucy snapshots.