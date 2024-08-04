What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Hunk Aaron O'Connell

Aaron O'Connell might be making his mark on the Hallmark channel, but he's most known for playing Wyatt Cryer in Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots." The drama was Perry's first scripted series, from 2013 to 2021. The role marked a major career milestone for O'Connell, but it was an unexpected commercial role that led to the big break.

While appearing on the "Studio 22" podcast, the actor revealed that Perry's team contacted him after the producer saw his performance in a commercial for a chemical drain opener. "It was one of those Liquid Plumr commercials," he explained. "It was hilarious, but it got picked up on late-night TV, and he was watching it one night and saw me on it." The advertisement sees O'Connell as a plumber who appears in a woman's fantasy, telling her, "I'm here to snake your drain."

The "Junebug" star revealed that he almost skipped out on the commercial audition, which would have cost him his role in "The Haves and the Have Nots." "The BCS National Championship was going on that night, the line was super long to audition, and I was the last one," he explained, adding that he ended up landing the role during the audition. "It was one of those things that just kind of, you know, who would have guessed?"

