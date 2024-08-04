What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Hunk Aaron O'Connell
Beyond its small-town antics and happily-ever-afters, Hallmark is known for the fan-favorite actors that regularly populate its feel-good movies, including stars like Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes. While Aaron O'Connell hasn't garnered enough network credits to rank as a veteran, we believe the Ohio native belongs alongside these stars on the list of Hallmark hunks who make us sweat. O'Connell first appeared on Hallmark in 2014, landing a supporting role in the made-for-TV movie "Prince for Christmas." The actor went on to star in flicks like "12 Gifts of Christmas," "With Love, Christmas," and "Made for Each Other," appearing alongside actors like Katrina Law and Emilie Ullerup.
On the appeal of the network, O'Connell told Digital Journal, "These Hallmark films give families and friends opportunities to sit back, escape, and watch something that is fun and exciting." In these ways, Hallmark seems to be becoming a heartwarming staple of O'Connell's brand, but it's far from the only thing true fans should know about the hunk. From his appearance in an unexpected commercial to his heartwarming volunteer work, the Hallmark star has a lot going for him.
Aaron is the son of a former NFL player
While Aaron O'Connell is an actor and model, his father, Mark Alan O'Connell, was a professional football player in the '80s. The senior O'Connell, who originally played college football for Ball State, served as a quarterback and kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL team competed against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, ultimately losing 26-21. Nowadays, Mark serves as the president of ChemStation of Indiana, occasionally appearing on his son's Instagram page.
"To the man who can do it all," Aaron wrote on Instagram in June 2020. "To my dad who instilled in me to never let circumstance overtake character and to always give my best in everything I do. Thanks for leading by example, loving me unconditionally and always being there for me. Happy Father's Day Dad!!" While Aaron's professional football connection is unexpected, his down-to-earth love for his father is nothing short of heartwarming.
The actor was discovered through a Liquid Plumr commercial
Aaron O'Connell might be making his mark on the Hallmark channel, but he's most known for playing Wyatt Cryer in Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots." The drama was Perry's first scripted series, from 2013 to 2021. The role marked a major career milestone for O'Connell, but it was an unexpected commercial role that led to the big break.
While appearing on the "Studio 22" podcast, the actor revealed that Perry's team contacted him after the producer saw his performance in a commercial for a chemical drain opener. "It was one of those Liquid Plumr commercials," he explained. "It was hilarious, but it got picked up on late-night TV, and he was watching it one night and saw me on it." The advertisement sees O'Connell as a plumber who appears in a woman's fantasy, telling her, "I'm here to snake your drain."
The "Junebug" star revealed that he almost skipped out on the commercial audition, which would have cost him his role in "The Haves and the Have Nots." "The BCS National Championship was going on that night, the line was super long to audition, and I was the last one," he explained, adding that he ended up landing the role during the audition. "It was one of those things that just kind of, you know, who would have guessed?"
The Hallmark star married an ANTM alum
When he's not playing a swoon-worthy love interest on the Hallmark channel, Aaron O'Connell is enjoying a real-life romance with his wife, Natalie Pack. You might recognize Pack from her modeling work, as she earned the title of Miss California in 2012 and has become one of the most successful contestants to appear on "America's Next Top Model." The two were initially connected through a mutual friend, with Pack opening up about the relationship to Galia Lahav.
"I was briefly introduced to Aaron by a mutual friend during a Thirst Project Charity event," she explained. "One year later, while I was in South Africa with the charity, that same friend reconnected us. Since our first date in Santa Monica, a few days after I arrived back to Los Angeles, we've been 'inseparable' in the sense that we love to share every moment together whether we're physically together or not."
Pack and O'Connell exchanged vows in 2018, with the wedding being held at an Italian villa on Lake Como. The Hallmark star shared a photo commemorating the event on Instagram, simply captioning the post, "Let the next chapter begin." Since tying the knot, the couple has also welcomed a son named Avery.
O'Connell volunteers through Pilots N Paws
Aaron O'Connell is an actor and model by trade, but the Ohio native also has a passion for flying. He became a licensed private pilot in 2012 and has since started working towards becoming commercially certified. "I got my pilot's license and enjoyed flying, and then I bought a Cirrus, and I enjoyed flying even more," O'Connell told People, referring to his Cirrus SR22T aircraft.
While piloting is something that he enjoys, the Hallmark star also puts his passion to good use by volunteering with Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit that facilitates the cross-country transportation of rescue animals. "I started doing these flights, and I found out that I loved it more than I thought I would," O'Connell said. "You're not only rescuing these animals, or taking them to life-saving surgeries, or adding new members to families, but you're meeting great people that want to be part of a great mission."
@aarontheaviator
My favorite part about being a pilot is the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of animals in need. #youvegotafriendinme #pilotsnpaws
O'Connell is also a dog lover himself, owning a Hungarian Vizsla named Fig. While the actor often shares snapshots of his furry friend on his Instagram page, you can also find moments from Fig's life documented at @figthewiggler.
He's got a soft spot for holiday movies
Based on Aaron O'Connell's Hallmark work, it's clear that the actor appreciates a feel-good holiday flick. In fact, the "Made for Each Other" star hasn't limited his Christmas cheer to just one network, as he's appeared in seasonal made-for-TV movies in a few places. For example, he served as a supporting character in "This Is Our Christmas" back in 2018, appearing alongside seasoned actors Margaret O'Brien and Ronn Moss.
O'Connell also landed a lead role in the Discovery+ original movie "Candy Coated Christmas," working with Ree Drummond and Molly McCook. He made his Lifetime debut with "Blending Christmas" in 2021, leading the flick alongside Haylie Duff. If his list of holiday movie credits wasn't enough to convince you of his affinity, the Hallmark star has also opened up about what he loves most about working on these projects.
"Any time I get an opportunity to be a part of these holiday films, I try to jump at it," he told TV Fanatic. "With all of the stuff in today's day and age and everything that happens throughout the course of the year, I feel like the holiday season is really an important part, where families and friends can come together and spend time together." If there's one thing the average Hallmark fan can relate to, it's an appreciation for heartwarming holiday movies.