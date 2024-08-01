Meghan Markle Reportedly Relying On Pippa Middleton To Finally Make Peace With Kate

It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales have a rocky relationship. Tensions between the women and their royal husbands, Prince Harry and William, Prince of Wales, have continued to remain high. It was rumored Meghan still held onto resentment, even following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, just because of how fractured things were between them. However, one insider believes Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is Meghan's answer to finally smoothing things over between the sisters-in-law.

The source told Heat World in July 2024 how there was never any drama between Meghan and Pippa, but that their friendship dwindled during the drama with the two royal couples. They explained, "Now that Meghan is looking for ways to make peace with Kate, she's hit on this idea that Pippa could be a good pathway. Pippa's always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it's not totally out of left field."

The insider shared how Pippa could be their way to return to the fold of British royals and added, "Pippa is someone who she and Harry both get along well with, and they know she's got a lot of sway with Kate, so the plan now is to approach her and explain how sincere they are in their hopes of patching up things." And that's not all the insight that's been shared on the situation.

