Meghan Markle Reportedly Relying On Pippa Middleton To Finally Make Peace With Kate
It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales have a rocky relationship. Tensions between the women and their royal husbands, Prince Harry and William, Prince of Wales, have continued to remain high. It was rumored Meghan still held onto resentment, even following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, just because of how fractured things were between them. However, one insider believes Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is Meghan's answer to finally smoothing things over between the sisters-in-law.
The source told Heat World in July 2024 how there was never any drama between Meghan and Pippa, but that their friendship dwindled during the drama with the two royal couples. They explained, "Now that Meghan is looking for ways to make peace with Kate, she's hit on this idea that Pippa could be a good pathway. Pippa's always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it's not totally out of left field."
The insider shared how Pippa could be their way to return to the fold of British royals and added, "Pippa is someone who she and Harry both get along well with, and they know she's got a lot of sway with Kate, so the plan now is to approach her and explain how sincere they are in their hopes of patching up things." And that's not all the insight that's been shared on the situation.
Another source also felt Meghan wanted to improve her relationship with Kate
The insider for Heat World felt that Prince Harry was on board for Meghan Markle's idea of rekindling a friendship with Pippa Middleton and also her husband James Matthews. Another source spoke to In Touch in early July 2024 about Meghan's reported desires to fix things with Catherine, Princess of Wales. After mentioning that Harry was having a hard time adjusting to non-royal life, the insider said, "[Meghan] wants to make peace with Kate [Middleton]. She doesn't want any bad blood between them."
The source continued, "Meghan's friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate. Though she must realize she could've done things differently." They also said how Meghan apparently reached out to Kate with some health advice after her cancer diagnosis. However, Kate's reported reaction wasn't very touchy-feely: "Kate's response has been polite at best. She hasn't exactly encouraged or embraced Meghan."
The In Touch insider is unsure things could ever go back to how they were before between the Sussexes and the royal family. Still, if Pippa is the solution to bridging familial gaps, Meghan befriending her again would be a great first step. However, it's rumored that Meghan has a feud with Zara Tindall too, complicating things further.