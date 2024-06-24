Details About Meghan Markle's Rumored Feud With Zara Tindall
It seems that Meghan Markle doesn't get along with more than a few members of the royal family — beyond just her rumored tension with Catherine, Princess of Wales. In particular, there have long been rumors that Meghan is feuding with Prince Harry's cousin Zara Tindall. Although nothing has been confirmed, a clue to the potential tension was the outfits Zara and other royals wore to 2022's Westminster Abbey Christmas concert. In the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex pointed out that she only wore neutral tones on purpose while working as a royal. "There was thought in that," Meghan claimed (via The Mirror). "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."
The former "Suits" star's wardrobe remained neutral until her final week living in the U.K., when Meghan instead opted for bright colors. Kate Middleton started the Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concerts in 2021. The following year's event was held on December 15, about a week after the third episode of "Harry & Meghan" premiered. Zara wore burgundy, and so did Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte. Even William, Prince of Wales, and Mike Tindall, Zara's husband, sported burgundy ties. Does this confirm that senior royals can wear the same color, calling Meghan's assertions into question? And was it a purposeful choice to match due to the docuseries, or simply a festive coincidence?
Zara Tindall may be more popular with the public than Meghan Markle
Another possible reason for the alleged strain in Zara Tindall's relationship with Meghan Markle could be the fact that the Tindalls are generally more liked than the Sussexes. After Zara and Mike Tindall were spotted in Australia hanging out with celebrity couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, discussions about their popularity circulated. PR expert Sean O'Meara informed The Sun that the Tindalls' high ranking in the royal family and impressive athletic accomplishments added to their likeability factor. Comparing them to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, O'Meara opined, "They come across as authentic and much more laidback." He also felt that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complained too much, which may irk the public. Conversely, "Mike and Zara appear to be a fun-loving couple who appreciate what they have got in life."
The speculated feud between Meghan and Zara could be perpetuated by public opinion favoring the Tindalls. Certain commentators even reckon that Zara could try her hand at Meghan's former career. Jane Owen, another PR expert, noted that Zara and Mike could easily make the move to the entertainment industry due to royals' popularity there. As she explained to The Mirror, "If their team knows what they are doing they could potentially become even more popular in time than Meghan and Harry because they don't have to combat the negative publicity and the mistakes they have made to regain trust and momentum." The Tindalls already have on-camera experience; they're among the royals who have been on reality TV.
Meghan Markle could be the reason why Zara Tindall gets more royal responsibilities
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family has had plenty of ripple effects. The Sussexes left their perch in 2020 and, four years later, Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III were both diagnosed with cancer and subsequently cut back their usual level of royal duties. Those circumstances may cause other members of The Firm who aren't considered working royals to temporarily take the places of those who are out of commission. For instance, Kate Middleton's absence has brought Princess Beatrice into the spotlight and she, her sister Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall all attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2024.
As PR strategist and reputation manager Laura Perkes remarked in an interview with GB News, "It may be that Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie and [Lady Louise Windsor] feel forced into royal duty after years of enjoying being out of the limelight and living relatively 'normal' and 'quiet' lives away from the spotlight." If Zara is happy with her life as it is, she could be frustrated that Megxit ultimately foisted new responsibilities onto her shoulders. However, there's no confirmation of feelings of ill will. As such, Zara could be happy to step up and do what needs to be done for her family. After all, her mother, Princess Anne, has earned the label of hardest-working royal many times over.