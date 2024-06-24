Details About Meghan Markle's Rumored Feud With Zara Tindall

It seems that Meghan Markle doesn't get along with more than a few members of the royal family — beyond just her rumored tension with Catherine, Princess of Wales. In particular, there have long been rumors that Meghan is feuding with Prince Harry's cousin Zara Tindall. Although nothing has been confirmed, a clue to the potential tension was the outfits Zara and other royals wore to 2022's Westminster Abbey Christmas concert. In the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex pointed out that she only wore neutral tones on purpose while working as a royal. "There was thought in that," Meghan claimed (via The Mirror). "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."

The former "Suits" star's wardrobe remained neutral until her final week living in the U.K., when Meghan instead opted for bright colors. Kate Middleton started the Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concerts in 2021. The following year's event was held on December 15, about a week after the third episode of "Harry & Meghan" premiered. Zara wore burgundy, and so did Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte. Even William, Prince of Wales, and Mike Tindall, Zara's husband, sported burgundy ties. Does this confirm that senior royals can wear the same color, calling Meghan's assertions into question? And was it a purposeful choice to match due to the docuseries, or simply a festive coincidence?

