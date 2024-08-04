The following article includes references to alcoholism and substance abuse.

Kelsey Grammer has been one of television's biggest stars for decades, first coming to fame in the role of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on beloved sitcom "Cheers." That fame grew even larger when he reprised the character in a solo spinoff, "Frasier," ultimately playing the role for 20 continuous years.

Advertisement

While Grammer has brought laughter to television viewers laughter since the 1980s, his personal life has been characterized by tragedy. That has included the deaths of several loved ones, multiple divorces, a terrifying health crisis, and a well-publicized battle with substance abuse. That said, he's emerged from these travails with the inner strength and wisdom that can only come about from experiencing adversity. Asked what he'd learned from all those tragic events, he told Vanity Fair, "That every one of us is going to experience some terrible loss. I just got a big dose. For every story you hear that's tragic, there's another that's equally tragic or more so. I think you come to look at it as part of life."

Advertisement

Let's dive into the tragic details about Kelsey Grammer's life.