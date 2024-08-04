Weird Things About Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr.'s Relationship That Everyone Ignores

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship couldn't have started at a more awkward time. Vanessa Trump had only filed to end her 12-year marriage to Don Jr. three months before his romance with Guilfoyle came to light. And to make matters worse, Page Six reported that Don Jr. had cheated on the mother of his five children with "The Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Aubrey O'Day. A source alleged that the infidelity occurred while Vanessa was pregnant with their third child. Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Don Jr. told his wife that he wanted to end their union to be with O'Day.

However, it doesn't seem like the rumors fazed Guilfoyle in the slightest. According to The Washington Post, the former Fox News anchor's path crossed with Don Jr.'s at a party, and mutual friends helped them get in touch. And yet, they only reconnected when Don Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, enrolled in the same school as Guilfoyle's son, Ronan Villency, whom she shares with her now ex-husband, Eric Villency.

Page Six noted that their connection turned romantic a short while before May 2018. Don Jr. made their relationship Instagram official in June with a snap of them with Poison's Bret Michaels. The couple has continued to tell the world just how strong their love is ever since. However, no amount of supposedly cute social media posts can make us turn our attention away from the stranger aspects of their romance.

