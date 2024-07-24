Kimberly Guilfoyle Attempts To Convince Us The Spark Remains With Don Jr. & It Totally Backfires
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged since 2020, but after their long public relationship has kept going with no wedding date on the calendar, observers began to speculate that Guilfoyle and Trump may be on the rocks.
One of the more telling hints that their romance may have hit the skids was the former Fox News personality's absence from Instagram a few weeks back. It's rare for Guilfoyle to go a day or two without posting, so her lack of social media engagement from June 20 to July 6, 2024, certainly raised some eyebrows.
Around mid-July, Guilfoyle's Instagram came back to life, and on July 24, she posted a batch of pictures and videos that included a short clip of her hugging her husband-to-be. Normally, this would make it seem as if the rumors of discord between the duo are nothing more than gossip. However, the body language of Guilfoyle and her embrace with the son of former president Donald Trump doesn't exactly scream romance.
Donald Trump Jr. isn't giving off romantic vibes with Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a brief video of herself hugging Donald Trump Jr. and then hugging someone who looks like her son Ronan Villency at the Republican National Convention. Perhaps her fiancé was caught up in the hubbub of the Republican National Convention, but their unharmonious physical connection at the moment is obvious.
It's interesting because Guilfoyle herself goes in for a full-on, two-armed hug where she rests her head against Trump Jr.'s shoulder. However, in contrast to her apparent enthusiasm, Trump goes in for a one-armed side hug, and he seems to look away from Guilfoyle as he leans in for the embrace. Compare that to the familial squeeze that Kimberly and her son engage in, and the similarities and differences are noteworthy.
When Guilfoyle and Villency hug each other, they simultaneously go in for the side hug, mimicking the way in which Trump Jr. approaches Guilfoyle. This could be a hint that the romantic chemistry between the couple is a little one-sided, and Trump's physical distance could at best indicate a more familial feeling towards Guilfoyle. At worst, it shows his direct disinterest in his bride-to-be.