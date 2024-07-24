Kimberly Guilfoyle Attempts To Convince Us The Spark Remains With Don Jr. & It Totally Backfires

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged since 2020, but after their long public relationship has kept going with no wedding date on the calendar, observers began to speculate that Guilfoyle and Trump may be on the rocks.

One of the more telling hints that their romance may have hit the skids was the former Fox News personality's absence from Instagram a few weeks back. It's rare for Guilfoyle to go a day or two without posting, so her lack of social media engagement from June 20 to July 6, 2024, certainly raised some eyebrows.

Around mid-July, Guilfoyle's Instagram came back to life, and on July 24, she posted a batch of pictures and videos that included a short clip of her hugging her husband-to-be. Normally, this would make it seem as if the rumors of discord between the duo are nothing more than gossip. However, the body language of Guilfoyle and her embrace with the son of former president Donald Trump doesn't exactly scream romance.

