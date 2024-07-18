Donald Trump Seems To Have The Ick For Kimberly Guilfoyle And We Think We Know Why

Night 3 of the 2024 Republican National Convention unfolded much as the previous two nights did: with patriotic colors, speeches, and cheers for Donald Trump. Among the featured speakers on July 17 were former White House adviser Peter Navarro, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. But the big names came later in the evening, including Trump's vice president pick J.D. Vance, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and a tireless supporter of her future father-in-law. Alas, the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.

Advertisement

Appearing in a red sheath dress and cape much more modest than her inappropriate RNC Day 2 outfit, Guilfoyle launched into a fiery speech touching on all the right conservative points. She contrasted Trump's "strength" with President Biden's "weakness," and warned, "We are closer to World War III than any time in my life" (per CNN). Saying the fate of the country hangs precariously in the balance of the November vote, Guilfoyle insisted the only hope for the future is to vote the 45th president back into office. "I believe in America! I believe in freedom and liberty, and I believe in Donald John Trump!" she declared to the cheering crowd (via PBS).

Cameras caught Trump looking stone-faced during Guilfoyle's presentation, giving only a brief grin as he applauded. He may have appreciated the message, but it's widely believed he's not fond of the messenger — especially since she's a little too vocal.

Advertisement