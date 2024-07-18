Donald Trump Seems To Have The Ick For Kimberly Guilfoyle And We Think We Know Why
Night 3 of the 2024 Republican National Convention unfolded much as the previous two nights did: with patriotic colors, speeches, and cheers for Donald Trump. Among the featured speakers on July 17 were former White House adviser Peter Navarro, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Trump's former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. But the big names came later in the evening, including Trump's vice president pick J.D. Vance, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and a tireless supporter of her future father-in-law. Alas, the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.
Appearing in a red sheath dress and cape much more modest than her inappropriate RNC Day 2 outfit, Guilfoyle launched into a fiery speech touching on all the right conservative points. She contrasted Trump's "strength" with President Biden's "weakness," and warned, "We are closer to World War III than any time in my life" (per CNN). Saying the fate of the country hangs precariously in the balance of the November vote, Guilfoyle insisted the only hope for the future is to vote the 45th president back into office. "I believe in America! I believe in freedom and liberty, and I believe in Donald John Trump!" she declared to the cheering crowd (via PBS).
Cameras caught Trump looking stone-faced during Guilfoyle's presentation, giving only a brief grin as he applauded. He may have appreciated the message, but it's widely believed he's not fond of the messenger — especially since she's a little too vocal.
Donald Trump may not be feeling Kimberly Guilfoyle's love
To be fair, Donald Trump seemed not to be feeling the energy on Night 3 of the RNC. Entering the hall, the controversial politician smiled gamely and pumped his fist at the audience, but his usual fire was more like a candle flicker. Not even the glowing endorsement from his future daughter-in-law got much response from Trump. One commenter on X (previously Twitter) noted, "Kimberly Guilfoyle [gave] a passionate speech at the RNC bringing the crowd to their feet. Donald Trump looks like the incident in Pennsylvania finally set in."
Kimberly Guilfoyle give a passionate speech at the RNC bringing the crowd to their feet. Donald Trump looks like the incident in Pennsylvania finally set in.
— TheRealBiffBifford™ 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) July 18, 2024
Trump's unimpressed reaction did nothing to counteract the rumors he doesn't like Guilfoyle much. Her outspoken nature and over-the-top support stands in contrast to the soft-spoken characters of his wife and daughters, and he very much seems the type who prefers the women in his life to be seen rather than heard. The Atlantic has quoted sources (via New York) claiming he dismissed Guilfoyle's bid to become his White House press secretary and even left her out of his Thanksgiving celebration. On the second night of the RNC, Trump and Guilfoyle's interaction couldn't have been more awkward. Walking to his seat in the VIP box, Trump walked right past Guilfoyle to shake his sons' hands, turning back only for a split-second as the former Fox News host blew him a kiss.
The final night of the convention will end with Trump accepting the nomination, surrounded by all his loved ones. Will he snub Guilfoyle again, or will he give her a warmer welcome-to-the-family reception? We can't wait to find out.