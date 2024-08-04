Here's What Real Housewife Gretchen Rossi Looks Like Makeup-Free
Gretchen Rossi is a familiar face for fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She appeared on the show for multiple seasons from 2008 to 2013, but Rossi said she'd only return to the franchise for a ton of money. Although she's usually glammed up, Rossi has also shared makeup-free snapshots and embraced her natural beauty.
In an Instagram post from September 2015, Rossi shared a no-makeup selfie featuring only half her face. Her dog seemed comfortably settled, lying next to her in bed. "My Happy Place at the end of the day; with my boys cuddled in bed, no makeup, ready for beauty sleep," Rossi wrote in the caption with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out.
Although some people wrote snarky comments, there were also some supportive fans. Rossi has gone on record to express how much those types of positive comments mean to her. The same day Rossi's makeup-free selfie was shared online, Us Weekly published an interview with her. In it, the former reality star said she didn't usually post photos without makeup due to nasty reactions. "But when I get people commenting saying, 'Thank you for being real, and for being proud of who you are with or without makeup,' it makes dealing with any negative comments worth it," Rossi told the outlet. "My goal is to help inspire and uplift as many women as I can to be comfortable in their own skin."
Rossi has her own beauty and fashion company
A few months later, in February 2016, Gretchen Rossi shared another all-natural selfie with her dog on Instagram. This time, she gave a glimpse into her skincare routine. "Nite nite world ... from me and Remi, zit cream and all," Rossi said in the caption, adding a few emojis and a sweet message of "love you all."
Rossi's relationship with makeup goes beyond what she wears. In fact, she's one of the celebrities with a cosmetic brand. Rossi's eponymous brand, Gretchen Christine, started out as a company designing and selling handbags. On Rossi's decision to join "The Real Housewives of Orange County," her website says, "Gretchen embraced the offer as a business opportunity, she saw the show as a way to showcase her designs to the masses."
By 2010, Gretchen Christine Cosmetics had launched, and she began selling makeup, too. Her company's offerings have expanded since then. Rossi is not the richest housewife from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but she does well for herself and seems to love what she does — and her company had an exciting update in 2017.
Rossi admitted one of her fears about skipping makeup
In 2017, Gretchen Rossi shared an exciting announcement on Facebook that a bigger company had bought out Gretchen Christine. Later that same year, Rossi was interviewed by makeup artist Jennifer Kinford and spoke about the difficulties of starting her business and how her ambition kept her going. "I kept my eye on the goal and the end result, which was to create an amazing and quality makeup line that was affordable for the everyday woman!" Rossi said.
The entrepreneur also discussed some of her favorite beauty products from her own and other companies. When asked if she felt she had to wear makeup because she sells it, Rossi affirmed she did. "However, I think I am more concerned about a picture being taking [sic] and ending up in the magazine that says 'stars without their makeup,' and then they vote that you look horrible!" Rossi said. As a public figure, she realized people may recognize her makeup-free and want photos taken with her (and then share them on social media). "So now-a-days [sic], I try to put something on so I have a little color on my face!" Rossi added. "A little foundation, blush, lip gloss, and mascara."
Despite her fear of being criticized for not wearing makeup, Rossi stuns with or without it.