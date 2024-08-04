Here's What Real Housewife Gretchen Rossi Looks Like Makeup-Free

Gretchen Rossi is a familiar face for fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She appeared on the show for multiple seasons from 2008 to 2013, but Rossi said she'd only return to the franchise for a ton of money. Although she's usually glammed up, Rossi has also shared makeup-free snapshots and embraced her natural beauty.

In an Instagram post from September 2015, Rossi shared a no-makeup selfie featuring only half her face. Her dog seemed comfortably settled, lying next to her in bed. "My Happy Place at the end of the day; with my boys cuddled in bed, no makeup, ready for beauty sleep," Rossi wrote in the caption with a winking emoji sticking its tongue out.

Although some people wrote snarky comments, there were also some supportive fans. Rossi has gone on record to express how much those types of positive comments mean to her. The same day Rossi's makeup-free selfie was shared online, Us Weekly published an interview with her. In it, the former reality star said she didn't usually post photos without makeup due to nasty reactions. "But when I get people commenting saying, 'Thank you for being real, and for being proud of who you are with or without makeup,' it makes dealing with any negative comments worth it," Rossi told the outlet. "My goal is to help inspire and uplift as many women as I can to be comfortable in their own skin."

