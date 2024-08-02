Simone Biles Slyly Takes Aim At Donald Trump Celebrating Her Olympic Gold Medal
Simone Biles may have just taken home the gold at the Paris Olympics, but we'd like to give her another gold medal for the shade she threw at former president Donald Trump. Trump has been receiving backlash for his strange, off-base comments about immigration in the U.S. On July 31, Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention and discussed what he believes to be immigrants' effect on the U.S. economy. "I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs," he said. Now, while celebrating her sixth Olympic gold medal, Biles gave a cheeky nod to Trump's statements, proving that he has a thing or two to learn on this particular topic.
When asked to elaborate and explain what his definition of "a Black job" is, Trump said, "A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is." He added that when it comes to immigrants entering the country and seeking employment, "the Black population is affected most by that." Just two days after Trump's comments, however, Biles retweeted a user's post on X, formerly Twitter, that included photos of her with her gold medal and the text, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job." Her tweet read, "I love my black job" and a black heart emoji.
Biles' tweet made Trump's comments bomb even further
Simone Biles' tweet earned over 660,000 likes and nearly 80,000 retweets in just a few hours. Her comment section erupted with support, as well as, of course, some replies labeling the tweet as overly political. Yet, beyond the folks praising Biles and calling her "the GOAT," her tweet also caused Donald Trump's "Black jobs" comment to backfire even further. "Excellent! I know someone ready for a black job promotion!" one X user wrote with the #Harris2024 and a GIF of Vice President Kamala Harris saying, "America is ready." Another commented, "It appears that America is ready for its first Black woman president."
Trump's comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention clearly didn't go over the way he wanted, and it now even has folks using them him to back his opponent, fellow presidential hopeful Harris. And, now that his words have gotten so much attention, his point has also been disproven beyond the clapbacks. University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers told Axios, "On balance, when you read the data, it appears that the effect of immigration on the employment of natives is small or nonexistent." That's yet another point for Biles and none for Trump.