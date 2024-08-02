Simone Biles Slyly Takes Aim At Donald Trump Celebrating Her Olympic Gold Medal

Simone Biles may have just taken home the gold at the Paris Olympics, but we'd like to give her another gold medal for the shade she threw at former president Donald Trump. Trump has been receiving backlash for his strange, off-base comments about immigration in the U.S. On July 31, Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention and discussed what he believes to be immigrants' effect on the U.S. economy. "I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs," he said. Now, while celebrating her sixth Olympic gold medal, Biles gave a cheeky nod to Trump's statements, proving that he has a thing or two to learn on this particular topic.

When asked to elaborate and explain what his definition of "a Black job" is, Trump said, "A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is." He added that when it comes to immigrants entering the country and seeking employment, "the Black population is affected most by that." Just two days after Trump's comments, however, Biles retweeted a user's post on X, formerly Twitter, that included photos of her with her gold medal and the text, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job." Her tweet read, "I love my black job" and a black heart emoji.