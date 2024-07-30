Simone Biles Lives A Lavish Life
Sports legend Simone Biles is known for sticking the landing. Not only has the 4'8" gymnast had five unique gymnast skills named after her, but she also happens to be the most awarded gymnast in the history of the sport. She achieved this major milestone in 2023 when she bagged her 34th medal while competing at the Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.
With this being the medal that officially etched her name into the history books, there's no doubt that this gold piece won a place of priority in Bile's trophy case. Perhaps right next to her four Olympic gold medals? With such an impressive career under her belt, it would be easy to assume that the gymnast's life is all leotards, training gyms, and physical therapy sessions.
However, the untold truth of Simone Biles is that she is not afraid to luxuriate in the fruits of her labor. And with her gymnastics journey starting when she was only 6 years old, there's no denying that the record-breaker deserves a break. Biles has amassed a great fortune thanks to various brand deals with juggernauts such as Subway, Uber Eats, United Airlines, Athleta clothing company, and more. Across her social media channels, she is quick to flaunt her jet-setting lifestyle. From private planes that cart her to tropical locations to casually cruising around in personalized luxury vehicles, it's clear that Biles demands excellence in all areas of her life — both in the gym and in her private life.
Simone Biles travels in a private jet
Taylor Swift's jet-setting lifestyle landed her in hot water during the 2023 football season when she zipped back and forth from her tour dates to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games. However, one football WAG who has avoided such controversy is gold-medal winning Olympian Simone Biles. As anyone who follows the gymnastics icon's story knows, she's married to professional football player Jonathan Owens.
With her athletic endeavors taking her all around the world and Owens having signed a lucrative deal to play with the Chicago Bears, it's no surprise that Biles often makes use of a private jet to ferry her exactly where she needs to go. On her social media accounts, she is not shy about sharing snaps of her traveling in the air in style. In 2022, she shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her posing proudly in the leather seats of what was clearly a private aircraft.
The superstar's outfits point to a lowkey take on travel fashion, with Biles rocking various tracksuits and breezy athleisure wear. While some commentators flamed the gymnast for her not so eco-friendly mode of transportation, the resounding response from fans and followers was well wishes for her journey and comments regarding Biles' comfy chic looks. One fan praised her wealth glow up, writing, "Gone from flying commercial from Olympics home to private. Nice work"; another fan wrote, "Ok Simone, your jet setting outfits are on point!"
This $2 million mansion is where Simone Biles calls home
From traveling to Paris for the 2024 Olympics to jetting over to New York for magazine cover shoots to flying around the country to watch her beau play football, Simone Biles spends a lot of time in transit. One could argue that makes the time she spends at home all the more sweet... and it probably doesn't hurt that she will soon have an epic abode to call her own. After Biles married Jonathan Owens in April 2023, the two began making moves to build their dream home in Houston, Texas.
This location holds an important place in Biles' heart: The record-breaking athlete grew up in a suburb of Houston, and she cherishes the time she's spent in the southern state. The mega-mansion she and Owens are constructing, however, is sure to be far different from the simple suburban home Biles lived in during her childhood. In her Instagram Stories, Biles has shared sneak peeks of the house mid-construction, showing fans an exclusive look at the high ceilings, wide door frames, and romantic staircases that will mark her home out as the luxury estate of an Olympian.
It has been reported that the athletic couple have spent an eye-watering $2 million on the creation of their dream house. Based on what we've seen on social media so far, it looks like the mansion will boast much natural light, a large kitchen, and an impressive walk-in closet for Biles' leotards and red carpet looks alike.
Simone Biles rocks a whopper of an engagement ring
There are many wealthy celebs with surprisingly cheap engagement rings — like Amy Adams who rocks an understated one carat diamond, or Anna Paquin who opted for a cheaper moonstone instead of a diamond. However, Simone Biles isn't one of them. On Valentine's Day 2022, the star gymnast's then-boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, popped the big question in a gorgeous sun-lit gazebo in Houston, Texas.
Biles swiftly took to Instagram to share photos of her and her new fiancé beaming in matching black outfits. She attached an adorable caption to the carousel, writing, "THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ." There's no denying that Biles was full of joy in that moment, but her huge smile wasn't the only thing sparkling in the photos. The athlete's engagement ring, which features a whopper of an oval-shaped diamond surrounded by a simple band ringed with tinier diamonds, stole the show as it glinted in the sun.
Luxury jeweler Zo Frost shared insider details about the design process with Page Six, revealing that Owens had picked out the diamond himself and had been working with the jeweler's studio on the design for several months. While the true price tag has not yet been revealed, Blue Nile insider Katie Zimmerman told Brides that she would estimate this vintage rock cost Owens somewhere around $300,000.
Simone Biles has a customized Range Rover
What would be the first thing you bought after winning big at the Olympics? For gymnast Simone Biles, it was a personalized Range Rover. The public got a peek at the athlete's slick ride when she rode atop the baby blue car during a parade in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Local fans lined the streets to congratulate their hometown hero on her two medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Biles' performance at the Tokyo Games was a tough moment, as the expert gymnast made the tough decision to withdraw from several of the events due to health concerns. While she wowed the world with her impressive turnout at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro — winning four gold medals and one bronze — her thwarted performance in Tokyo saw Biles returning home with only two medals. She and her teammates were awarded the silver for the team final, while Biles herself bagged a bronze for her balance beam routine.
As bittersweet as the Tokyo Olympics were, Biles still returned home in style. Her one-of-a-kind Range Rover came in a bright Tiffany blue color and included a an open-top convertible style. Biles herself looked cool as a cucumber in blacked-out shades and a simple white Olympics T-Shirt.
Even Simone Biles' dogs wear designer
It's not that out of the ordinary to feel jealous of the lavish lives of famous folk. From mega-mansions to private yachts to sparkling jewels whose carats are in the double digits, the opulence of modern celebrities' lives is truly out of this world. But have you ever been jealous of a celebrity's pets? Allow us to introduce you to gymnast Simone Biles' two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, who live a more charmed life than many of us could ever hope to lead.
While Biles now has three pets in her home, having added husband Jonathan Owens' pooch to her brood, it's clear that Lilo and Rambo are her pride and joy. In one revealing Instagram post, the wealthy gymnast showed just how much she spoils her Frenchies. One of her dogs looked up adorably at its mom, while wearing a traditional coco-colored Louis Vuitton backpack.
An ordinary, human-sized Louis Vuitton bag can come in at a whopping $2,000 depending on its size, so we're inclined to assume Biles paid a pretty penny to ensure her dogs are matching her A-List celeb style. So if you're looking for the best costumes for your dog this Halloween, you might want to skip the predictable witch and Super Dog outfits and go for something a bit more niche. Why not Lilo and Rambo Biles? These two might not have any Olympic gold medals themselves, but their mom's shine has clearly rubbed off on these two spoiled pooches.
One of Simone Biles' favorite places in the world is Belize
There are countless reasons why couples have flocked to Belize to say "I do," and if there's anyone who appreciates the stunning location, it's gymnastics legend Simone Biles. Before she and her now-husband, Jonathan Owens, tied the knot in Cabo, Mexico, she held her bachelorette party in Belize. That's not the only connection she has to the Central American country: Simone happens to be a citizen, too..
Simone Biles touched on her connection to Belize in a 2016 interview with The New York Times. In the chat, the superstar Olympian shared that Belize feels like her second home. Her mother, Nellie Biles, was born and raised in Belize, and the tumbler was able to claim dual citizenship status, thus carrying both an American and Belizean passports.
If you scroll through Simone's Instagram page, you'll find several photos that show her living it up in her second island home. In the 2016 interview, the Olympian shared that she and her family visit the island nation "at least once a year." As her fame only continues to grow, it seems Simone has also increased her number of annual trips to Belize. And with an income like this Wheaties cereal box cover star, who can blame her? Tropical vacations are one of the perks that come with being a celebrity.
Simone Biles' wedding dress was one-of-a-kind
There could be many reasons why you might want to consider a lace wedding gown, but if you're still on the fence, look no further for inspiration than the cool, island glamour of Simone Biles' wedding gown. The eggshell-colored stunner featured a corset-style bodice with sheer boning and floral lace embellishments that sprinkled their way down to the full skirt of the gown, giving the gymnast that classic Disney princess look.
Designed by the experts at Galia Lahav, Biles' gown was titled "Gimaya" and was made-to-order, meaning that it was designed with the athlete's exact measurements in mind. While Galai Lahav's website boasts that this is the case for all their brides, one can imagine that her design team took extra care when fitting this glorious number for a once-in-a-generation Olympian.
While no price is listed next to the "Gimaya" gown on their webpage, Galai Lahav's FAQ page confesses that gowns from their "luxury made-to-order collection," usually clock in at an eye-watering price of anywhere between $5,000 to $8,500. While this cost was surely no skin off Biles' back, it's clear that she didn't just pick the most expensive number off the rack. For her and her then-fiancé, Jonathan Owens', destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico, this strappy, lacy number was right on theme. With its off-the-shoulder style and sheer bodice, Biles' wedding dress was giving easy, breezy elegance while also most likely keeping her cool in the scorching island heat.
Simone Biles had a luxurious bachelorette party
As previously mentioned, Simone Biles threw a fabulous girls-only getaway ahead of her wedding at one of her most-beloved vacation destinations, Belize. However, Biles' bachelorette weekend was unique in that she wasn't the only bride-to-be on the trip. One of her non-famous friends, Kayla Simone, who works as an interior designer, was also celebrating her final days as an unmarried woman.
There was no hint of rivalry, though, as Biles posted a photo of her friend on Instagram with the caption, "Double the Bach, double the fun." It seems that both brides-to-be were so spoiled over the course of their island hen-do that they had no time to be squabbling over the limelight. Not only was the price tag for the flight, outfits, and posh accommodation surely way out of most people's price range, but additional photos posted to Biles' Instagram shows just how charmed her "Bach and Boujee" vacation truly was. One photo shows Biles decked out in all-white bridal outfit standing next to a collection of luxe gifts, including a black Chanel gift bag.
It's possible that this contained a very special gift from Owens himself, as Biles later posted that her then-fiancé gifted her a white Chanel purse. The gold medal-winning Olympian captioned her Instagram post, "the sweetest surprise from my future husband." If this was any indication of the married life to come, it shows that the NFL star is all about spoiling his uber-famous wife.
Simone Biles' backyard pool is bigger than most homes
When celebrities share glimpses of their homes on social media, most fans steel themselves for waves of envy. However, nothing could have prepared gymnastics fans for the awe-inspiring snaps of Simone Biles' Texas mega-mansion that made their way to Instagram. Although Biles began building a new home after marrying her husband, Jonathan Owens, these impressive photos from her pre-marriage crib remain up and still serve as reminders of Biles' lavish lifestyle.
It seems one of Biles' favorite locations for at-home photo shoots when she lived at this address was her supersized swimming pool. In November 2020, Biles posted one photo in particular that had fans' imaginations going wild imagining the star-studded swimming parties the gold medal-winning athlete might be hosting. One fan, who was clearly a fan of the pool's look, asked, "What color pebble tech is this? Love the blue color of the water." Another follower wrote in the comments, "Oh, Wow! Finally, Your Olympic Size Swimming Pool is finished. How is it?"
Although Biles didn't respond directly, her poolside snap spoke for itself. Dressed in casual sweatpants, a tank top, and what appeared to be comfy house slippers, everything about Biles' enviable Instagram post said, "This isn't anything special to me, it's my everyday!" While Biles and Owens have been a bit shy about sharing the landscaping of their new digs, it's likely that Biles and her beau will one day open up about their garden area.
Simone Biles wore Versace for her 24th birthday
Most people only celebrate a few milestone birthdays in their lives — perhaps the day they turn 18 and become a legal adult in the eyes of the American government, or maybe the 5-0, when you are officially half a century old. However, gymnastics legend Simone Biles does not abide by the same rules as us mere mortals. In March 2021, the gold medal-winning Olympian took to Instagram on her 24th birthday to share just how extravagant her celebrations were on the big day.
One Instagram post shows the young athlete posing with a fruity drink in hand, clearly cheers-ing herself on for another year of greatness. Behind Biles was a giant balloon installation and a decoration sign that read "24." In the foreground was a table laid with all-white plates, silverware, and minimalistic floral centerpieces, hinting that the star athlete was most likely hosting a large dinner to celebrate her birthday.
That wasn't all, though. Biles and her now-husband, Jonathan Owen, kept the party going. Just two days later, the Olympian posted a photo of her and Owens snuggled up in matching Versace robes. She cheekily quoted a Bruno Mars tune, writing, "versace on the floor." Again, the two were posing in front of what appeared to be a large sign and balloon installation. Biles and Owen' cozy robes can retail for as high as $370, proving that, for these two, there's no expense too great when it comes to serving great fashion looks.