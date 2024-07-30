Simone Biles Lives A Lavish Life

Sports legend Simone Biles is known for sticking the landing. Not only has the 4'8" gymnast had five unique gymnast skills named after her, but she also happens to be the most awarded gymnast in the history of the sport. She achieved this major milestone in 2023 when she bagged her 34th medal while competing at the Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.

With this being the medal that officially etched her name into the history books, there's no doubt that this gold piece won a place of priority in Bile's trophy case. Perhaps right next to her four Olympic gold medals? With such an impressive career under her belt, it would be easy to assume that the gymnast's life is all leotards, training gyms, and physical therapy sessions.

However, the untold truth of Simone Biles is that she is not afraid to luxuriate in the fruits of her labor. And with her gymnastics journey starting when she was only 6 years old, there's no denying that the record-breaker deserves a break. Biles has amassed a great fortune thanks to various brand deals with juggernauts such as Subway, Uber Eats, United Airlines, Athleta clothing company, and more. Across her social media channels, she is quick to flaunt her jet-setting lifestyle. From private planes that cart her to tropical locations to casually cruising around in personalized luxury vehicles, it's clear that Biles demands excellence in all areas of her life — both in the gym and in her private life.

