Tragic Details About Jack Nicholson

Legendary is the word generally associated with Jack Nicholson and everything he stands for: cinema, carousing, and Casanova charm. For someone like Nicholson, who has lived a long and full life, the journey could hardly have come easy. From being oblivious to the true identity of his mother well into his adulthood, to navigating the notoriously thorny crosshairs of Hollywood, he survived many challenges to come out on the other side, where a life as a recluse awaited him.

There is an increasingly tragic tenor that seems to have taken over Nicholson's image — that of an old man aging alone in his luxurious mansion on a street that was once known as California's "Bad Boy Drive," thanks in part to him. But it may or may not ring true, given Nicholson's self-admitted preference for solitude and his unabashed acknowledgment of all the wild and wonderful things he achieved. "When you look at life retrospectively you rarely regret anything that you did, but you might regret things that you didn't do," he told The Talks. Nicholson has practically retired from acting and public life but remains a subject of endless intrigue.