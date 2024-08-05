The Stunning Transformation Of Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she was cast in 2010 as Lady Mary on the 15-time Emmy-winning period drama "Downton Abbey." The role completely transformed her career and has informed many of her later projects, as she explained on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast in May 2022.

"[Lady Mary] is such a strong ... fantastic character to play. ... I think that certainly helped me to feel more powerful ... within my career because you know once you've been established as a certain character in a successful show, that of course gives you a great feeling ... of strength and stability within a career that is quite unpredictable," Dockery said. However, despite this being her most recognized role, she has been building up her filmography for two decades and moved past her image as the aristocrat.

While Dockery will always be remembered as a core member of the "Downton Abbey" cast, the actor had a remarkable stage career when she was getting started, dabbled in music, and has starred in several other roles since the show wrapped in 2015. In between her professional work, she's become a humanitarian, endured heartbreak, and found true love as Dockery had a stunning transformation over the years.

