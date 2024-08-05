The Stunning Transformation Of Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she was cast in 2010 as Lady Mary on the 15-time Emmy-winning period drama "Downton Abbey." The role completely transformed her career and has informed many of her later projects, as she explained on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast in May 2022.
"[Lady Mary] is such a strong ... fantastic character to play. ... I think that certainly helped me to feel more powerful ... within my career because you know once you've been established as a certain character in a successful show, that of course gives you a great feeling ... of strength and stability within a career that is quite unpredictable," Dockery said. However, despite this being her most recognized role, she has been building up her filmography for two decades and moved past her image as the aristocrat.
While Dockery will always be remembered as a core member of the "Downton Abbey" cast, the actor had a remarkable stage career when she was getting started, dabbled in music, and has starred in several other roles since the show wrapped in 2015. In between her professional work, she's become a humanitarian, endured heartbreak, and found true love as Dockery had a stunning transformation over the years.
Michelle Dockery grew up in Essex
Despite playing a woman born into privilege and wealth in "Downton Abbey," Michelle Dockery comes from more humble beginnings. She was born in December 1981 to a care home assistant and a surveyor, and grew up in Romford, Essex, located to the east of London. Dockery acknowledged the differences between herself and Lady Mary during an interview with The Guardian in November 2013, saying, "I'm a proud Essex girl. I'll never sound like Lady Mary, although my accent has softened over the years. But it comes back if I've had a couple of drinks or if I'm around my family."
While her "Downton Abbey" character's familial relationships are complicated, Dockery has spoken fondly of her real-life family, telling the South China Morning Post in May 2022 about how close they all are. "My mother is my true source of inspiration — she is the strongest woman I've ever known. My dad's just amazing too. And my two older sisters are very brave and extraordinary sisters. I belong to a large family of women who are confident and fearless in their approach to life. They taught me from an early age to defend myself and to protect myself," she remarked.
She made her stage debut in 2004
There's no question that Michelle Dockery was born for the limelight. She was enrolled in singing lessons at the age of 8, was a member in a grunge band as a teenager, and planned to become a dancer. Dockery studied at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London, which equipped her with the necessary skills to utilize her talents in theater shows where she got her professional start in acting.
The actor made her stage debut with the National Theater in a 2004 production of "His Dark Materials," going on to perform in several shows with the company, including "Hamlet," "Burnt by the Sun," and many others. In 2007, Dockery was nominated for the Evening Standard Award for her performance in "Pygmalion."
During an interview on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast in May 2022, Dockery explained how hard she'd been working on stage before she finally landed her life changing role in "Downton Abbey." She said, "I'd had a great start to my career, I'd done great theater, I'd made such a progression in starting out understudying at the National Theater where I understudied like, ten roles at once. ... I'd really worked a lot in theater and then was beginning to do a bit more in television, but ... I hadn't gotten that main role yet."
Michelle Dockery started acting on screen the following year
The transition from stage to on-camera work took some getting used to. Michelle Dockery had only been acting for a year on stage when she maneuvered into small roles on screen, including a part in the 2005 BBC mini-series "Fingersmith" and a made-for-TV comedy movie "Hogfather" in 2006. Dockery spent about five years building up her filmography with television show appearances and minor TV movie roles while continuing her work with the National Theater until she finally had her big break on "Downton Abbey."
However, even after Dockery portrayed Lady Mary, she spent years picking up on techniques for her work on screen. During a June 2020 interview with Backstage, she explained the nuances between stage acting and working in front of the camera. "I'm learning more and more that you can be quite subtle and it reads very, very boldly sometimes on camera. I found that could be a challenge at times because, of course, you want to be as subtle as possible," Dockery said.
She explained how her process has changed over the years, adding, "In the past, I've had a tendency to over-prepare and make assumptions about a scene and the way it should be played. Actually, walking into something with a much more open interpretation — 'Let's just see what happens' — is actually quite liberating. I'm finding that, more and more, I work better when I don't overthink and over-prepare too much."
She became known for her role in Downton Abbey
Since its premiere in 2010, "Downton Abbey" has had some truly unforgettable scenes and built up a loyal fanbase. Many of the cast members have gone on to have remarkable careers following the show's five year run, including Michelle Dockery, whose life completely changed when she signed on to play Lady Mary. The initial contract was three years in length, and while there was no way for the actor to know how much of a success "Downton Abbey" would be, she didn't hesitate to sign it.
Not only did she fall in love with her character's complexity and strength (for which she drew inspiration from Kristin Scott Thomas's role in "Gosford Park") but Dockery grew to recognize just how relevant the show was to the modern day, despite it being a period drama. She told South China Morning Post in May 2022, "Certainly there are themes of privilege and consent at the heart of this tale about dark goings-on at Westminster, the underbelly. So of course it's a timely piece and a very important story to tell."
Despite becoming a household name so quickly, Dockery has maintained her down-to-earth nature throughout the series' run. The actor humbly told the Radio Times (via Hello!) in March 2024, "I'm so lucky with 'Downton,' it changed my life, and I'm so proud of being part of that show."
Michelle Dockery was named Oxfam's first ever Humanitarian Ambassador
In addition to her work as a compelling actor, Michelle Dockery has a soft spot. Her massive following and down-to-earth persona won the hearts of the British public and made her the perfect candidate for Oxfam, an organization dedicated to the relief of global poverty and inequality, to raise awareness around their important work. In 2014, the actor was named as Oxfam's first ever Humanitarian Ambassador, and Dockery embraced humanitarian work by visiting Syrian refugees in Jordan.
Dockery shared the photos and diary entries from her trip with British Vogue in December 2013. "This little girl wouldn't let go of my hand. I saw so much trauma in her face. What these children have witnessed in their country is unimaginable," she wrote in one entry alongside a photo of herself hugging a child. In another, she penned, "The mass of tents at Zaatari. I was speechless. I've seen photos of the camp so often in the papers, but nothing could prepare me for the reality of this scene."
Dockery spoke publicly in August 2014 (via ReliefWeb) about Oxfam's mission to raise funds in support of the refugees, detailing how impacted she was by her visit to Jordan. "Traveling with Oxfam and meeting families whose lives have been torn apart by the conflict in Syria, stripped of everything they know — just trying to get by each day with the very basics they need to survive — was utterly heartbreaking," she said.
Her fiancé John Dineen died in 2015
Michelle Dockery fell in love when she met Irish public relations executive John Dineen in 2013 after being introduced by her "Downton Abbey" co-star Allen Leech. He proposed to the actor in early 2015, but sadly, they never married. Dineen had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and tragically died from the illness in December 2015 at just 34 years old. Dockery later spoke out about his death, saying he'd been very private so keeping his cancer diagnosis away from the media had been difficult.
At his funeral, the "Downton Abbey" star gave an emotional eulogy (via Vanity Fair), in which she said, "John was extremely loyal. It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him. ... He had a presence that was electric when he came into the room. He had a wicked sense of humor. He had a genuine interest in other people." Dockery went on to sing Dineen's favorite song, "The Folks Who Live on the Hill."
Dockery took just three months off from acting to grieve after her fiancé died, with "Downton Abbey" having already wrapped its final season. However, it wasn't long before she was spotted working on her next project.
Michelle Dockery's career soared after Downton Abbey
Although Michelle Dockery had pursued many projects during the run of "Downton Abbey," including the 2011 movie "Hanna" and some voice acting, the roles started pouring in for her by the end of the popular period drama. Her career took off, as she immediately signed on to star in the 2016 series "Good Behavior," and "Godless," which secured her an Emmy nomination the following year.
During an April 2018 interview with Variety, Dockery spoke about the projects, explaining, "I feel very fortunate to be among this surge of great roles that are being written for women, and we are seeing — particularly in television — fewer and fewer stereotypes, and real women. I have been very lucky to play those three [roles] — they are so different but what they have in common is this truth of the way women actually are and a complexity that I am always drawn to."
Come 2019, Dockery was cast in Guy Ritchie's movie "The Gentlemen," starring alongside Hollywood bigwigs Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. In speaking with Net-A-Porter in December 2019 about her role in the movie, Dockery said, "She's a real, tough, east-London girl. I grew up in Essex, and my family has a sort of east-London background, so it was great to step into that world."
She signed a record deal with her co-star
Michelle Dockery grew close with many of her "Downton Abbey" co-stars, but some she developed a closer bond with than others. When Michael Fox joined the show in 2014 as Andrew Park, he and Dockery bonded over their passion for music and, during a casual jam session, they decided to pursue something together outside of the series. Thus, their musical duo, aptly titled Michael & Mary, was born. In an interview with The Telegraph in May 2022, Dockery explained, "We thought about band names, but everyone kept calling us 'Michael and Michelle' and we just liked the sound of it — it was a really easy decision."
Music had been a core part of Dockery's theater career, as she continued, "During the first few years of my acting career, I was on the jazz scene. I was offered the chance to sign up with a label and do my own album, but it would have all been covers of old standards. I never quite found the right place for my voice or genre until I met Michael. It was a game changer when we started writing together." Following many writing sessions and recordings over the course of several years, Dockery and Fox released their first EP, "The Watching Silence," in 2022, which they collaborated on with Mumford and Sons' Chris Mass and Iain Archer of Snow Patrol.
Michelle Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2023
It took many years for Michelle Dockery to open herself back up to love following the untimely death of her fiancé John Dineen. However, when the "Downton Abbey" star was spotted out with film producer Jasper Waller-Bridge (brother of the creative genius behind "Fleabag," Phoebe Waller-Bridge), it was clear they were meant to be. The two were introduced by mutual friends in 2019, and despite keeping their relationship relatively private over the years, they announced their engagement to the public in January 2022.
When asked about her upcoming wedding by Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Dockery enthused, "I'm very excited." She added that she wouldn't be giving away any details about the event, including what her dress would look like, saying, "No spoilers, you'll have to wait and see."
Dockery and Waller-Bridge tied the knot in September 2023, and the actor didn't fail to wow her guests as she donned a stunning satin Emilia Wickstead gown. Their wedding was attended by many of their famous friends, including Imelda Staunton, Lily James, and Hugh Bonneville.
She's continued her work on television
It seems like Michelle Dockery's career is still on an upward trajectory, as she hasn't skipped a beat since "Downton Abbey" ended. She luckily hopped on a project right before the pandemic, acting alongside Chris Evans in a mini series called "Defending Jacob." Once the world returned to relative normalcy, she went straight back to television. Dockery secured yet another project about the British elite in 2022, playing Kate Woodcroft on Netflix's "Anatomy of a Scandal." In April of that year, she told RadioTimes.com about the many similarities between this role and Lady Mary on "Downton Abbey."
"I feel like with every character that I play there are always similarities. There's something that you can take from one and see in the other. Kate Woodcroft is as stoic as Lady Mary. And I think if Lady Mary had to put on the robe and the wig, I think she would probably hold her own in a courtroom like Kate Woodcroft," she said.
A couple years later, Dockery put her musical talents to use in the series "This Town," and she adored the role right away, as she told Digital Spy in March 2024. "She's an amazing character, I just loved her. When I read the script for the first time, I just fell in love with all of the characters in this, it's just so beautiful and relatable. They're a real family. ... It was instant," Dockery explained.
Michelle Dockery will reprise her role in the third Downton Abbey movie
"Downton Abbey" stole our hearts, so it was a disappointment when the series finally came to an end. However, as fans of the show know, there have been two movies in which Michelle Dockery and much of the cast got to reprise their roles. The 2019 film, which shares its name with the series, centered around the Crawleys preparing to host the royals. It was well received, opening the doors to the 2022 sequel, "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
In May 2022, Dockery spoke with Majorfilmevents in promoting the second "Downton Abbey" movie and explained why she thought the franchise had been such a success. "I think in the end it comes down to love and family, and characters that have real heart, and that people can really relate to. I think every single character, somebody can relate to or relate to their story, something that's happened to them, even though it's set in the 1920s. It's relatable, but ultimately I think it is about love," she said.
Dockery added, "I really think that 'Downton' was probably made for [the big screen] originally. I think that it was always very cinematic." She again returned as Lady Mary, giving fans of the cast one more taste of the Yorkshire aristocrats. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Dockery's character has bid her final farewell. At the time of writing, the third "Downton Abbey" movie was scheduled to be released in September 2025.