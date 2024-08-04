Inside Olympic Star Stephen Nedoroscik's Relationship With Supportive Girlfriend Tess
On July 29, 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik helped lead the USA's men's artistic gymnastics team to a bronze medal with Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard. The 25-year-old, dubbed "Pommel horse guy" by the internet, performed last in the rotation in his specialty. Previously unknown, the athlete proved to be a dark horse — pun intended — securing the Americans a spot on the podium for the first time since 2008. He's also the only male gymnast to medal individually for the USA in 2024, securing bronze on August 3 in the Pommel horse competition.
Among those cheering Nedoroscik on was his girlfriend of eight years, Tess McCracken. The college sweethearts met on Penn State University's gymnastics team and have been inseparable ever since. She described her boyfriend's personality as "goofy" and "lighthearted," telling NBC News that he "always sees the bright side of things." It seems Nedoroscik's positivity has come in handy as he and McCracken have become the subject of many good-natured memes online as the competitor gained popularity throughout the games.
Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1
— Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024
With Nedorscik's noticeable glasses and strong jawline, some have been calling him the Clark Kent of the USA Olympic team, making McCracken, of course, Lois Lane — a comparison she's happy to accept.
Nedoroscik and McCracken love the media attention
Going viral online can come with some anxiety, especially if it's unforeseen. However, Tess McCraken has embraced her newfound fame. "Blowing up on the internet has been such an unexpected side effect of this whole adventure," she told NBC News. However, she has enjoyed cheering on her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik, along with the rest of his fans online. She said that seeing "the general public and the internet — go on and on about him and just make all of these memes — it has been one of the best times," adding, "I love them so much. I've retweeted almost every single one."
McCracken has even gone as far as to change her X account handle to @stephens_gf with her bio reading "Ms. Pommel Horse." At this point, the duo are giving Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens a run for their money as the most adorable Olympic gymnast couple.
Official Olympic social media accounts have gotten in on the fun, as well. The NBC Olympics and Paralympics TikTok account posted a video using the song "You, Me, and Steve" by Garfunkel and Oates. After Nedoroscik helped lead his team to a bronze medal, the USA Gymnastics X account tweeted, "Not all heroes wear capes," playing on the reference to Clark Kent, which the athlete thinks is "an awesome comparison." Joining in on the joke, McCraken retweeted the post, adding, "Some wear glasses."
McCraken is Nedoroscik's biggest supporter
Though Tess McCracken is enjoying her time as a media sensation, what's most important is her unwavering support for her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik, as he performs in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris. Speaking with NBC News, she described how she felt watching the gymnast perform his impressive Pommel horse routine. "I was so lightheaded from screaming that I almost fainted," she recalled, her only thought, "Stay on the horse."
McCracken expressed her adoration for her boyfriend following his team's win, posting a loving photo of the two on Instagram, with the caption, "History = Made. The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years. Words can't capture how proud I am of you."
Just prior to the start of the games, Nedoroscik and McCracken gave tribute to their anniversary, with the gymnast posting a picture of the two in front of Olympic rings on July 4. He wrote, "What a lucky man I am to have you by my side throughout this journey. I cant imagine where I'd be without you supporting me everyday. Happy 8 years Tess, I love you." It's clear the couple cares for one another deeply, and now they have even more to celebrate after his medal win. If Nedeoroscik continues his successful gymnastics career, he may even become one of the Olympic athletes living a lavish life — a life he'd share with his other half, no doubt.