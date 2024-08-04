Inside Olympic Star Stephen Nedoroscik's Relationship With Supportive Girlfriend Tess

Going viral online can come with some anxiety, especially if it's unforeseen. However, Tess McCraken has embraced her newfound fame. "Blowing up on the internet has been such an unexpected side effect of this whole adventure," she told NBC News. However, she has enjoyed cheering on her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik, along with the rest of his fans online. She said that seeing "the general public and the internet — go on and on about him and just make all of these memes — it has been one of the best times," adding, "I love them so much. I've retweeted almost every single one."

McCracken has even gone as far as to change her X account handle to @stephens_gf with her bio reading "Ms. Pommel Horse." At this point, the duo are giving Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens a run for their money as the most adorable Olympic gymnast couple.

Official Olympic social media accounts have gotten in on the fun, as well. The NBC Olympics and Paralympics TikTok account posted a video using the song "You, Me, and Steve" by Garfunkel and Oates. After Nedoroscik helped lead his team to a bronze medal, the USA Gymnastics X account tweeted, "Not all heroes wear capes," playing on the reference to Clark Kent, which the athlete thinks is "an awesome comparison." Joining in on the joke, McCraken retweeted the post, adding, "Some wear glasses."

