Body Language Expert Tells Us How Simone Biles' Husband Feels When He Talks About Her

Simone Biles is one of the most famous Olympians of the moment. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, has received backlash over the years for how he speaks about his famous wife. In a 2023 interview, Owens said, "I always say that the men are the catch," which left folks upset that he doesn't consider his Olympian wife to be as much of "a catch" as he is, per Page Six. Now, he's receiving hate again for posting a photo to Instagram wearing Biles' gold medal around his neck. These isolated incidents paint Owens in a less-than-flattering light. But, what's really going on in Owens' head? We're looking at his body language to figure it out.

Advertisement

We talked to Body Language and Behavior Expert, Greg Hartley, about Owens' recent "Good Morning Football" interview. According to Hartley, the football star's love for his wife is clear. Hartley explained, "Most body language is the brain trying to communicate its thoughts." For this reason, watching someone's body language can reveal whether their words match up with what they may be thinking. "When there is a second narrative going on, the body may try to tell a different story from the mouth," Hartley told us. In Owens' case, Hartley believes that his body language feels aligned with what he is expressing. And, there was one clear indicator that Owens' feelings changed when the conversation turned to talk of Biles competing at the Olympics. Hartley noticed "amusement as he talks about going to see Simone."

Advertisement