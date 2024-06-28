The Debate Got Even Worse When Jill Escorted Biden Off Stage

No matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, most of us can agree on one thing: The first presidential debate of 2024 didn't go too well. However, an already difficult-to-watch evening of television somehow managed to get worse right at the very end. When it was time to leave the debate stage, 81-year-old President Joe Biden was helped by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. His apparent carefulness when descending the short staircase only solidified the public's concern about his health.

Many folks are more worried about Joe than ever after the debate. The president, who is seeking his second term in office, seemed slow and weakened while debating former president Donald Trump. Beyond Joe's appearance and demeanor, the debate itself also caused a bit of alarm. The candidates often seemed to get lost in personally attacking each other and failed to engage in a healthy debate about the issues.

After an already worrying 90 minutes, Joe's exit from the stage raised quite a few eyebrows. Jill joined Joe onstage and took his hand to help him down the stairs. Despite there being only a few steps to walk down, the Bidens took their time, and they both seemed fixated on keeping him from falling. Of course, this was a particularly high-stakes staircase descent; it certainly wouldn't have gone over well if the president fell down the stairs. However, the measures they took to avoid that potential debacle didn't have ideal optics, either.

