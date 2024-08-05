Josh Hall Responds To Christina's Scammer Claims With Dramatic Selfie & Promise
It's sometimes hard to keep track of Christina Hall's marriages — not to mention all the sizzling scandals that have surrounded the "Flip or Flop" alum and her three husbands to date. Christina's first marriage to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa had its fair share of tragic details, and there were some pretty big signs her second marriage to Ant Anstead wouldn't last either. As for Josh Hall, the most shocking thing about their relationship used to be how quickly they became a couple. That is, until the Halls each filed for divorce on July 15, 2024. For a brief moment, it looked like there wouldn't be any drama.
But just days later, more court documents popped up, this time with Christina accusing Josh of trying to swindle her out of $35,000 in rental property income. The "Christina on the Coast" star and executive producer also divulged more suspicions about her soon-to-be ex-husband, noting, "It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation." Josh seemingly responded to Christina's claims via an Instagram post. On August 2, he shared a selfie with his dog, laying on the floor together in a no-smiles moment. In Josh's caption, he vowed, "I will not publicly badmouth anyone."
Josh promised no Instagram wars
During their marriage, Josh Hall had nothing but love for Christina Hall on Instagram, frequently posting photos of their cutest couple moments. But the selfie he uploaded on August 2 displayed a somber moment, with Josh and his dog staring forlornly into the camera. After he and Christina each filed for divorce, their social media posts became considerably less loving. When Josh shared a "HOPE" sculpture pic in his Instagram Stories, Page Six reported that Christina re-posted the image on August 1 with the caption, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," seemingly taking the first shots in a social-media smackdown.
The HGTV star followed that up with another Instagram Story, declaring, "Anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," (via House Beautiful). Seemingly in response, Josh posted his sad-dog pic, clarifying in the caption that he would not be airing the couple's dirty laundry: "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for." At the same time he was vowing to take the high road, Josh also wagged his finger and called out Christina, engaging in a little less-than-friendly fire of his own. While Josh promised no wars, he said nothing about maintaining peace.