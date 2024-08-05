Josh Hall Responds To Christina's Scammer Claims With Dramatic Selfie & Promise

It's sometimes hard to keep track of Christina Hall's marriages — not to mention all the sizzling scandals that have surrounded the "Flip or Flop" alum and her three husbands to date. Christina's first marriage to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa had its fair share of tragic details, and there were some pretty big signs her second marriage to Ant Anstead wouldn't last either. As for Josh Hall, the most shocking thing about their relationship used to be how quickly they became a couple. That is, until the Halls each filed for divorce on July 15, 2024. For a brief moment, it looked like there wouldn't be any drama.

But just days later, more court documents popped up, this time with Christina accusing Josh of trying to swindle her out of $35,000 in rental property income. The "Christina on the Coast" star and executive producer also divulged more suspicions about her soon-to-be ex-husband, noting, "It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation." Josh seemingly responded to Christina's claims via an Instagram post. On August 2, he shared a selfie with his dog, laying on the floor together in a no-smiles moment. In Josh's caption, he vowed, "I will not publicly badmouth anyone."