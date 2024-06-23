Tragic Details About HGTV Stars Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Marriage

In June 2013, an internet user spotted a bump on Tarek El Moussa's neck and urged him to visit a doctor who recommended a simple operation to remove it. Sadly, what was supposed to be a routine surgery almost ended in disaster for El Moussa as the growth was cancerous and had begun spreading. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and advised to have radioactive iodine therapy to kill the remaining cancer cells.

Unfortunately, things would only get worse, as doctors soon found that he also had testicular cancer, which was a blow to the couple, who wanted more children. They were forced to deal with major health emergencies, a new-found life of fame, and a demanding career at the same time. Christina Hall and El Moussa pushed through, but less than a year after completing his treatment, he sustained a serious back injury while golfing, leading to yet another surgery.

In an interview with E! Online, the real estate investor recalled losing 75 pounds during recovery, becoming dependent on pain medication, and beginning testosterone shots. He added that his unbalanced mental state contributed to his divorce from Christina Hall: "I did not react well to the testosterone and my hormones were all over the place because I had no thyroid." His unbalanced hormonal system and medical issues soon began to strain their marriage.

