HGTV Star Christina Hall And Husband Josh Hall's Cutest Couple Moments

They say the third time's the charm, and this might ring true for HGTV star Christina Hall's romantic journey. Fans initially believed that Christina began her relationship with her third husband, Josh Hall, in July 2021, barely a month after her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, was finalized. But Christina later shared that her relationship with Josh had been blossoming for longer in a lengthy Instagram caption. She explained that she initially wanted to keep their relationship under wraps to foster their bonding away from the public eye.

Christina's latest beau, the dashing realtor Josh Hall, has shown himself to be a doting husband and, interestingly, an awesome stepdad. Some lesser-known truths about Josh Hall include his Californian roots and his previous profession as a police officer before transitioning into real estate. His career change was due to an injury and also led him to Christina, whom he first met at a real-estate conference.

Christina and Josh announced their engagement in September 2021, which she proudly shared in an Instagram post. The proposal occurred during a romantic beach dinner in Montage Los Cabos, Mexico. A few months later, TMZ revealed that the couple secretly tied the knot in April 2022, as Christina updated her last name on her real-estate license to "Hall." Since they went public, the duo's appearances together always exude enviable cuteness.