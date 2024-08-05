Brad Pitt Almost Had Kids With Melissa Etheridge. Here's Why It Didn't Happen

Melissa Etheridge always knew she wanted to be a mom, but as an out lesbian since 1993, going about things the old-fashioned way wasn't an appealing option. So, when she and former long-term partner Julie Cypher decided to start a family in the late 1990s, the couple had a few options for potential sperm donors, and they were friends with several male celebs who were up to the job.

Brad Pitt was one such option, as he and Etheridge had a solid friendship at the time. She'd even joke to friends that the "Fight Club" actor was going to be her kids' dad, telling The Post, "He was a friend of mine a long time ago. People would say, who is Brad Pitt to you? And I'd say, 'Well, he's the father of my children' or something. I would joke around."

In theory, Pitt would have been a great choice to father Etheridge and Cypher's children, but there was one thing that made the couple go in a different direction: Pitt's enthusiasm for the job.