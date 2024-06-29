5 Signs Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Children Is Crumbling

In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were flying on their plane with their children and argued. According to TMZ's report of the incident, Maddox Jolie-Pitt tried to step in and defend Jolie. The exact details are unclear, but somehow Pitt and Maddox made physical contact. Pitt may have been drunk. An insider for TMZ said Jolie was divorcing him to keep their children safe.

Advertisement

Pitt denied claims of child abuse during that plane incident, and an investigation from the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI found no evidence of abuse from that day. However, Jolie's accusations in the FBI report (which were shared by NBC News in 2022) painted a grim picture, including Pitt in a physical and verbal altercation with Jolie and at least some of their children witnessing it, in addition to Maddox getting involved. "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed," an insider for Pitt said back in 2016 per NBC News. "He did not hit his child in the face in any way. ... He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

Advertisement

However, the FBI report also said that the plaintiff's "husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have 'experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'"

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.